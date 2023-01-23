Dane County Regional Airport (DCRA) will host its fourth annual “Flight of Lights” (www.flightoflights.com) drive-through light display along International Lane in Madison. “Flight of Lights” is free of charge and will open Friday, March 24th, running daily from 7:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. through April 16, 2022.

“Flight of Lights is now a family tradition and we are excited to bring this joyous event to the community again this year,” said County Executive Joe Parisi. “Whether you are flying out of MSN for spring break, or looking for fun, free activities closer to home, the airport has you covered,” he said.