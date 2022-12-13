top story hot Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department holds annual Santa breakfast Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Updated 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department members Cait Woldt and Tammy Rick serve visitors during the annual Breakfast with Santa celebration that had been suspended the past two years. More photos: Page 2. Tessa Claire Photography LLC Buy Now Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department holds annual Santa breakfast Tessa Claire Photography LLC Buy Now Isabelle and Morgan Snyder of Deerfield are shown sitting on Santa's lap at the Annual Deerfield Fire Department Santa breakfast held this past Sunday. Tessa Claire Photography LLC Buy Now Anika Dunnington, santa helper and Santa of Deerfield, taking a break from their duties at the Annual Deerfield Fire Department Santa breakfast held this past Sunday. Tessa Claire Photography LLC Buy Now Myla Pappe, Jori Olson and Sawyer Schlobohm visited with Santa during the Annual Deerfield Fire Department Santa breakfast held this past Sunday. Tessa Claire Photography LLC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department held its annual Breakfast with Santa on Sunday at the fire station, 305 N. Industrial Park Road.It was the first time in three years for the event, which was canceled -- along with many other Deerfield Family Christmas events -- because of COVID-19 last year and the year before. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Skalitzky Jewelers looking forward to next 40 years in new location Milton High releases first-trimester honor roll Milton General Store opens on Small Business Saturday Fatal car fire in Town of Dunn Sun Prairie resident creates unique holiday radio light show, taking donations for non-profits Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin