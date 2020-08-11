A tax incremental finance district that’s being tapped to fund improvements in downtown Deerfield lost more than $2 million in value in 2019 but is expected to rebound in 2020, new financial analysis shows.
In an Aug. 6 written report to the Deerfield Village Board, Ehlers public financial advisors of Waukesha said the value of property in the village’s TIF District #3, beyond the $9.9 million base property value within its boundaries at its creation in 2005, was about $22.1 million on Jan. 1, 2020. The rise in property value in a TIF district, beyond the base value, is commonly referred to as TIF increment.
The 2020 value is a sizeable drop from about $24.2 million, beyond TIF district #3’s base property value, that was recorded on Jan. 1, 2019, the Ehlers report said. The decrease between 2019 and 2020 was primarily due to a reduction in personal property tax reporting.
But the report projects that the value of property in the TIF district, beyond its base value, will regain ground this year, rising to $24.7 million by Jan. 1, 2021.
And that is expected to continue, with the value of property in the TIF district, beyond the base value, projected to be about $35.3 million by Jan. 1, 2026, the year state law normally would require that it be closed out. Before then, the village could seek an extension of the TIF district’s lifespan if the amount of tax increment generated by the original close-out date won’t be sufficient to cover all remaining project costs, village board member and Plan Commission chair Scott Tebon said.
TIF district #3 encompasses portions of Main Street and Deerfield Fireman’s Park and also stretches eastward to High Street, northward and southward to just past the Glacial Drumlin State Bike Trail and to Liberty Street and westward through developer Don Tierney’s Savannah Parks neighborhood and Savannah Park. Rising Savannah Parks neighborhood property values have contributed in recent years to the TIF district’s overall rising value.
Between now and 2025, Tebon said continued overall rising values in the TIF district will be key to being able to fund projects the village wants to complete within its boundaries and previously identified in its TIF #3 project plan, including planned streetscape improvements and grants to businesses to upgrade their buildings.
In 2020, the value of property in TIF district #3, beyond its base value, will generate about $449,000 in tax revenue that by law must be spent on projects within the district’s boundaries. That’s a drop from about $497,000 in tax revenue generated 2019, Ehlers said.
That is expected to bounce back in 2021 though, to about $498,000. And by 2025, it is expected to be even higher, with about $683,000 generated that year.
The village has significantly invested in TIF district #3 projects recently, including reconstructing West Nelson Street from Grand Avenue to Main Street.
The village borrowed about $1.4 million in 2020 against TIF district #3 to fund projects in its boundaries. That is envisioned to be paid back as property values in the district continue to rise, generating more new tax revenue.
Within TIF district #3, the village has spent about $44,000 to pay a contracted economic development coordinator, Redevelopment Resources of Madison, to help coordinator business improvement projects and grant applications in the TIF district.
And at its Aug. 10 meeting, the village board approved a construction contract Raymond P. Cattell, Inc., of Madison, amounting to about $507,000, paid for through TIF #3, for significant downtown streetscape upgrades. This work will include replacing and widening sidewalks and replacing lighting along Main Street, resurfacing Park Drive between Main Street and Fireman’s Park to alleviate drainage issues, and resurfacing a municipal parking lot adjacent to the park along West Nelson Street.
Village officials said they hope that some of the above work will be able to be completed this fall, with the remainder done in the spring of 2021.
Tebon said some Main Street property owners have pushed for the streetscape upgrades to be made this fall, while business vehicle and foot traffic is slower due to the coronavirus pandemic, “so that next year when things are back to normal they don’t have to deal with,” being in a construction zone.
Tebon said a potential roadblock to proceeding along Main Street this fall is the need to secure permits from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, because Main Street is a state highway.
The village had budgeted $550,000 for the downtown streetscape project, including the actual construction and design and engeering work, all funded through its tax incremental finance district #3. Out of that, $49,000 has already been paid to Town & Country Engineering of Fitchburg, for pre-construction engineering work. The village has also already paid Vierbicher planning and engineering of Madison $9,100 for design work.
By 2026, the village expects to have spent about $5.8 million on projects in TIF district #3, according to the Ehlers report.
Tom TeBeest, the village’s contracted engineer with Town & Country Engineering of Madison, told the village board on Aug. 10 that there may end up being $20,000 in unspent contingency funds from the West Nelson Street reconstruction, that could be applied to the downtown streetscape projects. He said he should have a better picture of that amount in coming weeks.
“I don’t see where we went over on anything so I am anticipating you will still have that dollar amount to work with,” TeBeest said in regard to the West Nelson Street project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.