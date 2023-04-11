The Dane County Board will consider two resolutions next week with financing options for the Jail Consolidation Project.
According to a news release from board Chair Patrick Miles, the Public Protection and Judiciary and the Personnel and Finance committees voted April 10 to present the resolutions to the full board at its April 20 meeting.
Both resolutions provide full funding for the project. One relies on authorization of notes previously slated for other projects. Those notes would be repaid over 10 years, according to the release. It would require a two-thirds vote of the county board.
The other would rely on General Obligation bonds to be repaid over 20 years and would require a three-quarters vote from the board.
“Advancing funding for the jail project to the full board for consideration is an important step forward,” said Richelle Andrae, District 11 Supervisor, who chairs the Public Protection and Judiciary committee. “I am confident that we will continue to look for points of consensus that both keep our community safe and move the needle forward toward racial justice.”
The committee did not act on a resolution previously introduced in December because the project cost estimates were not yet complete, according to Miles.
The release from the chair notes that those documents were available in late March and showed the cost at $179 million, $13 million more than was currently budgeted.
Both resolutions proposed currently would use $3.5 million in unspent dollars previously borrowed for the jail space needs study.
“Completion of the construction design documents and cost estimates were the next step in the jail consolidation project,” Miles said. “With that done, the next step is to authorize financing.”
The release notes that if the board approves one of the resolutions, the project would go to bid this summer.