The Dane County Parks Commission is recommending that the county board purchase 36 acres in the Town of Westport to be added to Waakikizu Natural Resources Area
The land is owned by the Kennedy family in the Town of Westport. Contacted by phone, Tom Kennedy told the Tribune that the family has talked with Dane County officials for about the last 10 years about possibly selling the property for conservation purposes.
“So much of our land is a funnel for water that’s going to Lake Mendota,” Kennedy said. “They’re looking to protect the watershed.”
Thirteen acres of wetlands on the property connect to county-owned wetlands, according to a resolution for the Dane County Board to consider.
Some of the property is cropped, and Kennedy said the family has worked with Dane County to protect the sensitive areas as it is farmed.
The intent of the sale is to protect the land from becoming “roofs and roads,” Kennedy said.
The resolution for the board notes that the wetlands are “centered on approximately 2100 feet of Six Mile Creek frontage.”
Access to the property would come from an easement from Huntingwood Way in the Mary Lake subdivision. That access would at the southwest corner of the property and connect to the Waakikizu Park, formerly the Saddlebrook area off of Woodland Drive, across from the Southbridge subdivision.
“Due to development pressure to the south, expansion of Waakikizu Natural Resource Area east to the railroad tracks would allow protection of Six Mile Creek and the existing wetlands, offering opportunities for wetland enhancement and stormwater management benefits to enhance Lake Mendota’s water quality,” the resolution notes.
Dane County Supervisor Dave Ripp, who chairs the parks commIssion, said it will be a passive recreation area that could be used by hikers. Eventually, Ripp believes prairie restoration will take place starting at the original Waakikizu Park.
“A lot of that farmfield will be prairie, but we’re short of volunteers and it takes a lot of volunteers to plant a prairie,” he said.
Funding for the $1.2 million purchase is available in the 2023 Dane County Conservation Fund and Lake Preservation & Renewal Fund budget.