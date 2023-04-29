A group effort
Waunakee Middle School's seventh-grade students suggested that the North Mendota Natural Resource Area off of Woodland Drive be renamed "Waakikizu," the Ho-Chunk word for community and togetherness.   

 Tim Wohlers

The Dane County Parks Commission is recommending that the county board purchase 36 acres in the Town of Westport to be added to Waakikizu Natural Resources Area

The land is owned by the Kennedy family in the Town of Westport. Contacted by phone, Tom Kennedy told the Tribune that the family has talked with Dane County officials for about the last 10 years about possibly selling the property for conservation purposes.