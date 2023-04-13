Citing her experience in criminal justice and community service, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has announced his selection of former board supervisor Sheila Stubbs as the next Human Services director.
Stubbs represented Madison’s south side on the county board from 2006 to 2022, and authored a resolution to create the Dane County Behavioral Resources Center, which helps residents navigate mental health and addiction treatment services, according to a release from the county executive’s office.
The announcement also credits Stubbs with creating the county’s Community Restorative Court. While on the board, she chaired its Health and Human Needs Committee, which oversees the Department of Human Services.
Stubbs has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and master’s in management.
She was elected to the state Assembly in 2018 to represent the 77th District and has chaired the Legislatures Black Caucus, co-chaired the Speaker’s Task Force on Racial Disparities and is currently a ranking member on the Assembly Corrections Committee.
Astra Iheukumere has served as interim Human Services director for the county since the fall and as its deputy director since 2019.
The Dane County Board will consider a resolution authorizing Stubbs' employment contract. Her start date is contingent upon the board’s approval.