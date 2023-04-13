Citing her experience in criminal justice and community service, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has announced his selection of former board supervisor Sheila Stubbs as the next Human Services director.

Stubbs represented Madison’s south side on the county board from 2006 to 2022, and authored a resolution to create the Dane County Behavioral Resources Center, which helps residents navigate mental health and addiction treatment services, according to a release from the county executive’s office.