The Deerfield Village Board has chosen to hold off on asking taxpayers for additional operating funds through a referendum, instead looking to move expenses around to account for rising costs.
The village heard from its financial consultant Ehlers on Monday, July 11, about its financial options for the 2023 budget.
The village is seeing budget hurdles for the 2023 budget, due to skyrocketing costs and inflation.
And, due to levy limits that regulate how much in taxpayer funding municipalities can collect from residents, the village can collect less than $10,000 in additional revenue on its tax levy next year, a Greg Johnson of Ehlers said.
Levy limits are set based on new construction and development in the village. Based on the village’s net new construction this year, Johnson said the village can only expect an additional $8,650 in revenue levied in 2023 from residents.
In the 2020 budget, the village’s levy only increased by $7,000, and by $11,000 in the 2021 budget.
In an effort to free up $100,000 of tax levy funds which could then be used for other expenses, the village board plans to transfer the costs of its public fire prevention fees, which cover fire prevention and fire hydrant use, to public utility fees.
That means that taxpayers will still pay for the cost of fire prevention. But instead of seeing that expense on their property tax bills, residents would pay it on their public utility bill, alongside water and sewer costs.
This strategy doesn’t reduce cost, consultants and board members said, but frees up the village’s property tax levy to address other rising needs.
“Your charges aren’t going down,” said Greg Johnson of Ehlers. “You’re paying for that out of a different revenue source.”
Board members decided that fee would be charged based on meter size, to allow equitable cost to customers based on water usage. And taxpayers can expect to see a separate line item on their utility bill for fire prevention, board members said.
Changing the water utility rates to account for the change requires the village to apply through the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, a regulatory body that sets utility rates.
Board members said that while a referendum might yield more funds and flexibility for the village, there’s no guarantee one would pass. And, it would require updating every couple years.
However, Village President Greg Frutiger acknowledged that this isn’t a long-term solution to the village’s budget concerns.
“We’re going to burn up that $100,000 by 2025” in EMS costs alone, Frutiger said.