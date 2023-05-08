Dane County youths have until May 30 to apply for the county’s Youth Governance Program (YGP).
The YGP program provides an opportunity for Dane County high school students to serve on Dane County committees while also developing life skills and youth-adult partnerships.
More than 125 Dane County students have participated in the program, which is facilitated by the UW-Madison Extension Dane County office, since it began in 2012.
Participants are selected through an application process each year and then assigned to one of the county board’s standing committees or other boards and commissions. They participate in the committee meetings and provide an advisory vote on items.
“We cannot underscore how important it is for young people to become involved in local government. They are our future leaders and public servants. YGP is an incredible opportunity to experience the real-world decisions and discussions that take place in government,” said County Board Supervisor Brenda Yang (District 19), Chair of the UW Extension Committee.
The program is open to students currently in grades 9-11 (who will be in grades 10-12 in fall of 2023). They must be able to commit 6-8 hours per month for YGP responsibilities, including attending 2-3 weeknight meetings each month.
Applicants should have an interest in community engagement, high level of maturity, good communication & self-expression skills (or willing to develop), be responsible, dependable and self-motivated, positive attitude and have an an developing skills in leadership, professionalism, and working with adults.
Access to transportation to and from committee meetings in Madison is required and bus passes are available.