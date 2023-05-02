Two Dane County committees have rejected the county executive’s nomination of Rep. Sheila Stubbs as director of its human services department, sending a strong message to the full Dane County Board for its May 4 meeting.

The county’s Finance and Personnel Committee discussed the nomination in a special meeting Monday, less than a week after the Health and Human Services committee voted to deny County Executive Parisi’s appointment.

Sheila Stubbs

