Two Dane County committees have rejected the county executive’s nomination of Rep. Sheila Stubbs as director of its human services department, sending a strong message to the full Dane County Board for its May 4 meeting.
The county’s Finance and Personnel Committee discussed the nomination in a special meeting Monday, less than a week after the Health and Human Services committee voted to deny County Executive Parisi’s appointment.
With several individuals registered to speak, District 1 Supervisor Elizabeth Doyle, the Finance and Personnel Committee’s chair, emphasized the board rules regarding civility, saying “racial slurs and personal attacks will not be allowed.”
During last week’s Health and Human Services meeting, some Stubbs’ supporters hurled racial epithets at members of the board’s Black Caucus.
On Monday, the tone was more civil as several Dane County African American leaders spoke in favor of Stubbs’ appointment, pointing out the need to address the county’s racial disparities.
Percy Brown, a consultant who leads diversity, equity and inclusion workshops in schools and workplaces, noted the county’s history of racism, from Ku Klux Klan rallies to redlining and sundown towns.
Brown argued that all residents would benefit from Stubbs’ appointment, that she has the “wisdom, the vision and the people-oriented skills to transform the department to better serve” residents.
Greg Jones, the Dane County Chapter of the NAACP president, also spoke of the disparities.
“How could a place as prosperous, resourceful and progressive as Dane County also be home to some of the most profound, pervasive and persistent racial disparities in this county?” Jones asked, adding more than 54% of African Americans live below the poverty line compared to 8.7 percent of white residents.
Jones told the committee that more people of color are needed in county government.
“We need to make changes necessary to recruit, retain and promote more persons of color to management level ranks in our county’s major nonprofit, public, private organizations, including county government,” Jones said.
But supervisors on the Finance and Personnel Committee, while praising Stubbs, questioned her qualifications for the position.
District 32 Supervisor Mike Bare noted that the position manages 800 employees across “a complex web of divisions and multiple sites with workers that are subject to federal law, state law, job specific policies, handbooks, written rules and unwritten rules.”
He asked Stubbs how many people she had managed at one time.
Stubbs said she has 8 staffers in her office in the state Assembly, 1.5 full-time staff and interns. But she also led a neighborhood association with 75-80 members and in a position of leadership in her church, she said.
Bare also asked about Stubb’s budget experience, as the Health and Human Services Department is $240 million.
Stubbs previously chaired the health and Human Needs Committee, she said, adding that provided extensive experience.
Dane County Chair Patrick Miles made the motion to deny Stubbs’ appointment, though he is not a voting member of the committee. Miles then spoke of Stubbs’ strengths.
“I’ve appreciated her advocacy and efforts toward justice reforms and establishment of our community restorative court. I think that is one of our community gems,” Miles said, adding that she has been a driving force in the departments’ equity and inclusion plans.
But Miles said he remained concerned about the department director appointment, pointing out those strengths work well for a political position.
“But when I look at the needs of the Department of Human Services and the fact that it serves our most vulnerable citizens, I don't think this director position is a political appointment,” Miles said. “It is a position charged with policy oversight and management of a complex array of services.”
Miles questioned whether Stubbs has the level of experience required for the position, and he said soon after the appointment, Stubbs solicited support and “did so by stoking anger with misinformation and an attack on my colleagues’ and my motives.”
The county board chair added that the behavior fits what he has previously witnessed in working with Rep. Stubbs.
District 4 Supervisor Matt Veldran praised Stubbs for changing the county board’s focus.
“A lot of the programs and positions you pushed on changed the thinking of the board,” Veldran said, adding that Stubbs is an important person in the community.
But he said the position is not “that spot for you.”
As a department manager with the county executive as the leader, Stubbs would take a back seat, Veldran said.
Veldran agreed that the appointment is not political, adding it involves many personnel issues that Stubbs would be mired in.
Veldran criticized the process of Stubbs' appointment, saying the board has been used by the county executive, and other appointments entailed extensive searches.
“I’m afraid I’m going to have to vote no, and I just hate to do it, but I think it’s the right thing to do,” Veldran said.
Bare added that Stubbs has been evaluated solely on qualifications.
Noting a pattern of framing supervisors’ requests for further information as adversarial, Supervisor Doyle said the community “deserves a well thought-out process to ensure these very important valuable services are supported.”
The committee voted unanimously to recommend denial to the county board.