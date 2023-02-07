The Cambridge Village Board voted unanimously at its Jan. 24 board meeting to pursue funding from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to repair one of the Village’s wells.
The board reviewed two funding options recommended by Ehlers Public Finance Advisors to finance the estimated $5.3 million it will take to bring Well #3 back up to Wisconsin state code after the state found it not up to standards.
At a previous meeting on Jan. 10, the board accepted a bid of $4.8 million for the fixes. Village Board President Mark McNally told the Cambridge News that engineering and other fees make up the remainder of the $5.3 million.
McNally also said the repairs to the well are required by the state.
“This is something that is being imposed by the state of Wisconsin onto the village of Cambridge,” McNally said.
In May 2020, the DNR found “significant deficiency” in Cambridge’s Well #3, which was built in 1991, according to an application filed in May 2022 to the Public Service Commission, Wisconsin’s utility regulatory body. In its report, the DNR gave the Village until June 1, 2023 to bring the well into compliance. The proposed project includes new water treatment facilities, well pump and motor.
At the Jan. 24 meeting, Ehlers, the village’s financial advisor for the project, presented two options to pay for the upcoming repairs. The first, which the board voted to pursue, is the Wisconsin DNR’s Safe Drinking Water Loan Program provides municipalities subsidized loans to pay for drinking water construction and maintenance projects. Ehlers also presented the option to sell municipal bonds.
According to an analysis presented at the Jan. 24 meeting by Ehlers Municipal Advisor Brian Roemer, the DNR’s loan program will save the village about $1.9 million in financing costs.
However, the village will still need to find financing for the project in the short term, as funds from the DNR’s loan program won’t be available to the village until January 2024.
Although the Jan. 24 Board vote was unanimous, several tTrustees voiced their concerns about the impact the loans will have on village residents’ water utility rates.
The cost of residents’ water bills will likely go up as a result of the loan. In the analysis Roemer presented, Ehlers estimated village residents can expect to see nearly a 50% increase, on average, on their water bills. The jump is larger for low-income residents, from about 2% of household income to about 4.6% of household income.
Village Board President Mark McNally said that the village is looking into ways to provide relief to residents who may be hurt by this increase.
“I can tell you that there are members of the board of trustees that are very sensitive to that fact, myself included,” McNally told the Cambridge News. “I know that we already have high water and sewer bills.”
“We need Well #3,” Village Trustee Paula Hollenbeck said during the Jan. 24 meeting, “so there’s not a whole lot we can do about it.”
Roemer told the Cambridge News in coming months, Ehlers will meet with the board and the village’s utility committees to finalize loan rates and the village’s financing path forward.
McNally said the village is still in the process of getting more information.
“It’s not just business as usual and we’re going to go ahead and slap $5 million worth of debt onto our balance sheet,” McNally said. “We have to be careful, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
McNally added the project “will ensure that we have a reliable source of water for Cambridge for the years to come.”