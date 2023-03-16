The solo and small ensemble state qualifiers from Lakeside Lutheran are back row, left to right: Juan Gulrud, Waterloo (musical theater, tenor solo); Isaac Winters, Watertown (piano trio); Jack DePrey, Sun Prairie (piano solo, piano trio); Jonah Heyerholm, Cottage Grove (piano trio). middle row, left to right: Violet Larson, Sun Prairie, (piano solo); Grace Zhou, Madison (piano solo); Maria Vik, Fort Atkinson (trombone solo, piano solo, low brass duet); Elijah Vik, Fort Atkinson (trumpet solo). Front row, left to right: Kenzie Probasco, Verona (barbershop quartet); Naomi Jenson, Waterloo (musical theater); Chloe Berg, DeForest (barbershop quartet); Ambria McCrary, Sun Prairie (piano solo, piano duet, piano trio, barbershop quartet); Elsa Johansson, Columbus (soprano solo, piano trio). Missing from photo Sam Schmidt, Janesville (musical theater, tenor solo); Elizabeth Mellon, Verona (musical theater, alto solo, piano solo); Elizabeth Kendall, Cambridge (barbershop quartet); Ezekiel Vik, Fort Atkinson (low brass duet).
The Lakeside Lutheran Jazz Ensemble qualified for the WSMA state festival. Members include: Front row, left to right: Aaron Hirsch, Johnson Creek; Marissa Duddeck, Whitewater; Maria Meier, Watertown; Brielle Leis, Watertown. Second row, left to right: Hayden Schoenherr, Cottage Grove; Elsa Johansson, Columbus; Clara Grow, Cottage Grove; Elijah Vik, Fort Atkinson. Third row, left to right: Nina Litherland, Columbus; Isaac Winters, Watertown; Arnold Rupnow, Ixonia; Ben Klug, Oconomowoc; Elijah Grow, Cottage Grove. Back row, left to right: Josef Rupnow, Ixonia; Maria Vik, Fort Atkinson; Sophia Stempski, Sun Prairie; Juan Gulrud, Waterloo. Missing from photo: Leah Horn, Watertown; Jack DePrey, Sun Prairie.
The Warrior Percussion Ensemble qualified for the WSMA state festival. Members of the ensemble include: Front row, left to right: Evan Nowatka, Watertown; Caleb Studnicka, Sun Prairie; Emma Hallberg, Columbus; Paige Lester, Waterloo; Hadley Wendorff, Watertown; Elijah Grow, Cottage Grove. Middle row, left to right: Caleb Bittorf, Waterloo; Gabe Weidner, Columbus; Max Larson, Columbus; Juan Gulrud, Waterloo; Jeremiah Borgwardt, Watertown; Ben Klug, Oconomowoc. Back row, left to right: Owen Fleming, Avalon; Justin Albrecht, Middleton; Christian Collins, Lake Mills; Will Hemling, Beaver Dam; Allen Lester, Waterloo; Logan Preskar, Juneau.
The Warrior Swing Choir qualified for the WSMA state festival. Members of the ensemble include: Front, left to right: Ambria McCrary, Sun Prairie; Elizabeth Kendall, Cambridge; Grace Cody, Juneau; Chloe Berg, DeForest; Middle, left to right: Claire Langille, Lake Mills; Naomi Jenson, Waterloo; Grace Korth, DeForest; Kenzie Probasco, Verona; Grace Plitzuweit, Oconomowoc. Back row, left to right: Juan Gulrud, Marshall; Elijah Grow, Cottage Grove; Aidan Berg, DeForest; Jonah Ozminkowski, Johnson Creek; Daniel Ertman, Fort Atkinson; Ethan Gulczynski, Lake Mills; Isaac Winters, Watertown; Sam Schmidt, Janesville; Caden Knorr, Lake Mills.
Twenty-four Class A entries from Lakeside Lutheran High School earned a starred first rating at the Wisconsin State Music Association (WSMA) Solo-Ensemble District level held at Poynette High School on Feb. 25. Starred first ratings in Class A, the highest level of music selection, qualify musicians to perform at the WSMA State Festival at UW-Whitewater Saturday, April 29.
Those entries included three large ensembles: Warrior Percussion Ensemble, Warrior Jazz Ensemble, and Swing Choir. Small ensembles included a trombone-euphonium duet, an SSAA barbershop quartet, two piano trios and a piano duet. In individual work, four vocal solos, four musical theater performances, and six piano solos advanced. A trombone solo and a trumpet solo also earned trips to the state festival.
In addition to the starred first entries, Lakeside Class A musicians were awarded eleven first ratings and 10 seconds, and three thirds, for a total of 48 class A performances. In class B, Lakeside Lutheran had four entries: three earning a first and one a second. One class C entry earned a first. Overall, Lakeside had 53 solo or ensemble entries and involved more than 75 students.