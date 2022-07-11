Wisconsin State Patrol’s July Law of the Month reminds drivers that when speed increases, dangers on the roads increase.
Excessive speed is one of the most common causes of traffic crashes. Speed-related crashes in Wisconsin were up 10% in 2021; 186 people died and 6,871 were hurt in 17,597 crashes involving speed.
“Crashes are more dangerous and can be more deadly when a driver is speeding,” State Patrol Superintendent Anthony Burrell said. “Speed contributed to about a third of all deaths on Wisconsin roads last year. We can’t let these preventable tragedies continue. We need drivers to slow down and be patient on the roads.”
Slowing down allows a driver to better maintain control of the vehicle and provides more time and distance to avoid a potential crash.
State law requires drivers to follow posted speed limits. Law enforcement can also cite a driver for going too fast for conditions when there are hazards like weather, construction, or visibility issues.
Wisconsin State Patrol troopers and inspectors handed out more than 49,000 speeding citations in 2021 and issued more than 22,000 so far this year.
States across the country have seen a rise in risky driving behaviors like excessive speeding during the pandemic, which ultimately led to more crash injuries and fatalities.
Wisconsin State Patrol issued more than double the number of 100+ mph citations in 2020 compared to 2019. The number rose again in 2021.
“There is no reason to drive so fast. It is reckless and puts the entire community at risk. We ask drivers to put safety first every time you get behind the wheel,” Superintendent Burrell said.
Speeding is dangerous and costly. A citation comes with hundreds of dollars in fines, in addition to demerit points on your license and increased insurance premiums.
Wisconsin will partner with other states in the Midwest to address speed concerns for Speed Awareness Day on July 27. Law enforcement agencies in the region will focus on reducing crashes, preventing injuries, and saving lives through proactive enforcement and public awareness.
For more information, contact: WisDOT Office of Public Affairs, (608) 266-3581, opa.exec@dot.wi.gov