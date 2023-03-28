The Utica Nora Rockdale Trailblazers held their 10th Annual Cash Bash Raffle Saturday, March 25 at Noras. Attendance was an overwhelming success! The Trailblazers appreciate all of this year’s local business, family sponsors, landowners and to all those who attended and contributed to this year’s event! The continued support for the Utica Nora Rockdale Trailblazers Snowmobile Club is appreciated.

Proceeds from this year’s event will again be used to pay for and maintain the club’s trails, trail signage, trail grooming equipment, and for helping to fund our club’s annual December ATV/Snowmobile operating safety course for new riders.