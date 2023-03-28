The Utica Nora Rockdale Trailblazers held their 10th Annual Cash Bash Raffle Saturday, March 25 at Noras. Attendance was an overwhelming success! The Trailblazers appreciate all of this year’s local business, family sponsors, landowners and to all those who attended and contributed to this year’s event! The continued support for the Utica Nora Rockdale Trailblazers Snowmobile Club is appreciated.
Proceeds from this year’s event will again be used to pay for and maintain the club’s trails, trail signage, trail grooming equipment, and for helping to fund our club’s annual December ATV/Snowmobile operating safety course for new riders.
If you know of a family or business that would like to contribute to our Cash Raffle and/or club in some way in the future contact our club’s email address at uticanora@hotmail.com or visit the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/UticaNora .
The Utica Nora Rockdale Trailblazers club is a member of the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs and is also a voting member on the Dane County Snowmobile Clubs Council. Our club is a certified 501-C4 non-profit organization made up currently of approximately 125 families from all parts of our local communities.
The UNR Trailblazers install and maintain approximately 66 miles of snowmobile trails in southeastern Dane County in Cottage Grove, Deerfield, Christiana, Pleasant Springs, Dunkirk, and Albion Townships and Lake Mills Township in Jefferson County. The Trailblazers also groom the far western section of the Drumlin Railbed State Trail in between Cottage Grove and the Dane/Jefferson County line.
The club is always actively accepting additional individuals and families interested working towards the betterment of snowmobiling in our communities, our region and throughout our state. New members and/or returning members/families are encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting to be held April 6 2023 at 7 p.m. at Noras in the back dining room. Monthly club meetings are held the first Thursday of every month September thru April at Noras.