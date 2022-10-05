 Skip to main content
7 Dane County school districts gear up for referendums, many statewide are doing the same

When the Waterloo School District joins seven other Dane County school districts—and even more districts statewide—in asking voters to exceed the revenue cap for operating expenses, it won’t be alone.

Cumulative Underfunding

This chart demonstrates the difference in an inflationary increase in per pupil funding allowed by the legislature compared to the amount the legislature actually increased it by.

Even with approval of referendums , districts like Waterloo and Sun Prairie will still be educating students in a state spending $754 below the national average in per-pupil spending in an environment where per-pupil spending has not increased during the past two years.

Underly at WPEN 2021
Buy Now

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly {/span}{/span}rebuked the Wisconsin Legislature for using one-time COVID-19 funds to balance school budgets at the Wisconsin Public Education Network (WPEN) 2021 annual summit.
Saving public education

During a fundraising event for state Rep.Don Vruwink at Gallery 214 in Cambridge on Sept. 29, Vruwink and Gov. Tony Evers discussed how to protect public education.

