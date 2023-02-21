When the village of Cambridge decided to hold an economic development meeting in 2012, and the idea of an arts advocacy group was first raised, few would have expected to see how successful the Cambridge Arts Council would become.
Laurie Struss has been the President of the Cambridge Arts Council since its establishment. Over the years, she and other Arts Council Board Members have worked tirelessly to put together a wide range of arts offerings for the community.
“The village held an economic development meeting, going through the resources Cambridge had at the time,” Struss said. Everyone in attendance “split into groups: historic preservation, arts, outdoor recreation, downtown businesses… (with) everyone going to the groups they were most interested in.”
Struss, an arts enthusiast, went to the arts group where fellow Cambridge resident Nancy Lust famously declared, ‘I think we should do an arts council, and I think we should have concerts.’ The rest is history.
The organization has grown in its 11 years, hosting the prolific Midwest Fire Fest each July, spring and fall artist studio tours, and outdoor live music opportunities.
But offering meaningful arts programming in Cambridge requires community support, culminating in an annual fundraising gala, which is coming up this weekend.
This year’s Cambridge Arts Council Gala event will be Feb. 25 inside the Cambridge Winery venue space.
The Gala, now in its tenth year, has routinely sold out as it raises funds specifically for the Cambridge Arts Council’s summer series: a series of free summer concerts in Downtown Cambridge’s Veteran’s Park.
“The gala,” Struss said “lets us support the artists, and in turn helps the artists support us.”
Besides the art auction and a collection of local artists’ work, attendees can expect a night of good food and dancing. The Cambridge Winery staff has put together a menu of heavy appetizers inspired by the flavors of the 1970s.
The “Meet Me At The Disco Theme” will go hand in hand with the performance of local band The Gomers, fronted by Cambridge musician Andy Wallman. Wallman’s curated playlist is poised to have attendees dancing all through the night just as John Travolta and Olivia Newton John danced in Grease. Prizes will be given for the best costumes.