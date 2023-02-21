Gala 3.jpg
Gala-goers play cards at the fundraiser for the Cambridge Arts Council on Feb. 29. It was a “Havana Nights” casino-themed event, with gambling, wine, appetizers and art for sale.

 Madeline Westberg

When the village of Cambridge decided to hold an economic development meeting in 2012, and the idea of an arts advocacy group was first raised, few would have expected to see how successful the Cambridge Arts Council would become.

Laurie Struss has been the President of the Cambridge Arts Council since its establishment. Over the years, she and other Arts Council Board Members have worked tirelessly to put together a wide range of arts offerings for the community.

