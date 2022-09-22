An annual festival devoted to all things apples will run this weekend in Deerfield at Bittersweet Blessings Farm.
Deerfield Apple Fest, hosted by Bittersweet Blessings Farm, will be Sunday, Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4509 State Highway 73.
The annual festival includes a wide variety of activities, including a vendor fair, petting zoo, artist demonstrations, kids activities like face painting and balloon twisting, live music, a magic show and more.
This year’s vendor fair has more than 200 area crafters, antiques dealers, artists, farmers market entrants and other vendors.
New to the festival this year, the farm’s website says, is an expanded parking area to allow for more people to visit the event, demonstrations from Wisconsin blacksmith Clint Danke, camel and pony rides and axe throwing run by Conquest Games, a mobile axe-throwing service serving Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa.
With a fall focus, the event is focused on all things apples, with apple-themed activities, apple products grown on site for sale and an apple pie contest. There will also be apple butter cooking demonstrations and apple cider pressing and pie eating contests.
“Taking advantage of all that Wisconsin falls have to offer, we’ll be offering fresh apple products right from our orchard on the farm including apple cider, apple cider donuts, apple butter, and hard apple cider,” the farm’s website says.
For the second year, Bittersweet Blessings Farm will host the Wisconsin Apple Pie Championship, a statewide pie-baking contest, as part of Apple Fest. The contest will accept entries from 8-10 a.m., and judges will give awards to the top five pies based on appearance, taste, overall impression and creativity. Then Auctioneer Marv Dorshorst will hold a live auction for the award-winning pies at noon to benefit the Deerfield Food Pantry. The 2021 auction raised more than $600 for the pantry.
Organizers say the contest draws local participants, with three of the five winning bakers last year coming from the area. Last year’s winner was Jennifer Schustek of Iola.
Admission to the festival is $5 for adults, and free for kids 12 and under. For more information, visit bittersweetblessingsfarm.com.
Below is a complete schedule of events:8 a.m.
Gates open and vendor fair starts
Pie drop off registration opens
Petting zoo opens
Apple butter cooking– free samples
Apple cider pressing – free samples
HORSE’ starts performing
A local resident performs covers until 11 a.m.
9 a.m.
Free caricatures start, run until 2 p.m.
Free face painting start, run until 2 p.m.
Free balloon twister start, run until 2 p.m.
10 a.m.
Pie drop-off closes
Strolling Magic by James the Magician
11 a.m.
Free temporary tattoos start, run until 1 p.m.
Youth and adult pie eating contest
James the Magician magic show starts, performing until noon
11:45 a.m.
Pie Championships awarded
12 p.m.
Championship pie auction
Proceeds benefit Deerfield Food Pantry
12:15 p.m.
‘Just Dave’ starts performing, runs until 3:15 p.m.
All day:
Petting zoo, camel rides and pony rides by New Beginnings Ranch
Axe Throwing by Conquest Games
Blacksmith demonstrations by Clint Danke