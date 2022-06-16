Cambridge School District's 'Plan on a Page' leaves district with lengthy to-do list

After beginning the strategic planning process in February, the Cambridge School Board reviewed a draft of the district’s “Plan on a Page” during a June 13 meeting, that would prioritize supporting students academically and emotionally.
The emerging draft includes three core values: cultivating every learner academically, socially and emotionally; communicating clearly; and having dedicated staff. These values created the district’s focus areas of teaching and learning, family and community engagement, staff excellence, and operational effectiveness.
Cambridge Superintendent Marggie Banker, before presenting the draft to the board, said the plan is meant to guide future operations and build on steps already taken.
“Our purpose and the rationale for why we embarked on a strategic planning process is that we are looking to acknowledge, build on and to maintain that positive momentum that has already been ongoing for quite some time in Cambridge schools,” Marggie Banker said.
Each focus area includes a goal, with the most specific being the teaching and learning of Cambridge students. For Pre-K through eighth grade students, CSD aims to increase the number of students meeting or exceeding academic growth targets in reading and math by 2%. The goal for high school students has yet to be determined.
For social and emotional learning, CSD is aiming for at least 80% of 4K through twelfth grade students “will indicate they feel connected to at least one adult in their school” by the end of the 2022-23 school year, the plan says.
The “Plan on a Page” also featured measures of success and priority projects for each focus area, leaving the district with a 21 item long to-do list. The list ranges from creating a district-wide task force to “realign student services and implement an Equitable Multi-Level System of Support” to Banker hosting quarterly parent advisory meetings live on Facebook.
But, Banker pointed out that the district’s efforts will not be limited to what can be found on the page.
“This is to say ‘here are the five-ish things we’re going to do,’” Banker said. “This doesn’t mean that there aren’t some other baby projects or we’re not getting ready for something that’s coming in the future. But, these are the ones we’re probably going to talk about and that we are making space for and prioritizing.”
