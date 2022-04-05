The Cambridge school board will see the return of an incumbent and one fresh face as Courtney Reed Jenkins took 28.2% of the vote on Tuesday and Tara Vasby garnered 32.4%.
Four candidates were seeking two seats on the board. Adam Hebb, with 16.3% of the vote, and Angela Wurtz, with 22.8%, were not successful in their bids.
With all results from Dane and Jefferson counties counted, the results were:
Tara Vasby1,044 (32.4%)
Courtney Reed Jenkins (I) 909 (28.2%)
Angela Wurtz 735 (22.8%)
Adam Hebb 525 (16.3%)
Reed Jenkins has two children in the Cambridge School District and has already served on the board for five years. She currently works as an administrator with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. While thanking the community for their support and her reelection, she first began by thanking her opponents.
"A healthy democracy relies on vigorous dialogue, and so my first thank you goes to Adam, Angela, and Tara," Reed Jenkins said in an email. "Second, thank you to voters who reelected me to continue ensuring challenging and well-rounded opportunities for students, strong and vibrant schools for our community, transparent and responsible fiscal stewardship for our taxpayers, and educational choices for our families. I'm ready to keep working."
Vasby, a Cambridge alumnae, also has children in the district. For more than 20 years, she has worked in state government, including for legislators at the state Capitol.
While she has worked in government, Vasby said it was a whole different experience running for election herself.
"It’s a humbling experience to see your name on a ballot," Vasby said. "I’m just so grateful that the community showed me their support."
Vasby said she is excited to "jump in" and learn as fast as she can.
"Throw me in the deep end, I tread water pretty well," Vasby said.
