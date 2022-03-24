 Skip to main content
Deerfield

Deerfield School District begins search for architectural firm

The Deerfield School Board has accepted a committee’s recommendation to enlist an architectural to help plan for building upgrades.

The school board’s March 21 vote comes after its Citizens Advisory Committee reached a pivotal point at its last meeting. Superintendent Michelle Jensen said it reached consensus on examining what options are out there for both Deerfield’s elementary school and its middle-high school building, and getting community input in an upcoming survey.

“We want to make sure we’re asking the right questions,” Jensen said. “We want to put out a good survey to understand the thoughts of the community.”

The school board also on March 21 accepted the Citizens Advisory Committee’s recent recommendation that the school district hire UW-Madison’s Applied Population Laboratory to do an enrollment projection study, at an anticipated cost of $3,500-$6,000. Jensen said the study would provide the following:

  • Projections for facility planning
  • Enrollment history by grade
  • Birth history and projections
  • Population estimates and projections
  • Housing starts data by housing type

As for an architectural firm, Jensen said the district expects to reach out to three to five firms in the next couple of weeks to request proposals and to review those. Jensen said she hopes a new committee, expected to soon convene, with citizen, school board and district staff representation, will review those proposals and bring a recommendation back to the school board by mid-April.

“We have to keep the process going,” Jensen said.

