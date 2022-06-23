'No new revenue' | Cambridge schools cut back on budget

With the impending start of the school district fiscal year in July, the Cambridge administrators have ramped up budget planning with no new revenue anticipated and rising costs, discussed during a June 20 meeting.
Armed with a slight, temporary increase of .5% in revenue resulting from the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) II grant funds, CSD is tackling a tight projected budget. But, as the grants are one time funding, they are little comfort to districts when the funding ceases in 2024, which is the deadline to use the last of the funding.
Pointing to Green Bay School District, which is anticipating a $36 million deficit once ESSER funding runs dry, Cambridge Superintendent Marggie Banker said Cambridge has been hesitant to use the funding beyond its viability.
“Essentially, when you look at it, the ESSER funding was the legislature’s rationale to give no new aid to schools in the state in the state budget,” Banker said.
New financial aid for public schools, Banker explained, is generally found in Title I funding, which is extra funding allocated to schools based on the number of students from low-income families, or from an increase in enrollment.
With 29% of its student population considered low-income, Banker said, Cambridge schools do not see very much support from Title I funding. The district is also experiencing a slight decline in student enrollment, so there will likely be no new funding from that route either.
Cambridge, similar to districts across the nation, is seeing a rise in operational and staffing costs, including a 4.7% raise for contracted staff, and support staff raises, due to the current economic climate. And with several other planned expenses, including updating the HVAC system at Nikolay Middle School, the district’s expenditures overshadowed its revenue.
The projected total expenditures for the 2021-22 fiscal year is $16,426,000 while the predicted expenditures for the 2022-23 fiscal year is nearly $415,000 more, at $16,840,500, while the expected revenues only increased by about $100,000.
“With stable and slightly declining enrollment, there is no new revenue for Cambridge schools,” Banker said in an email. “Consequently, we made reductions in staffing and expenses to balance our budget.”
Banker added that the goal is always to minimize the impact on students in the classroom and that the district remains “committed to the highest quality educational experiences as possible for our students.”
