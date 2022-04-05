Incumbents Melissa Frame and Lisa Sigurslid will continue on the Deerfield School Board after being re-elected Tuesday night with 38.2% and 33.1% of votes, respectively.
Four people were vying for two seats on the board. Challengers Jim Seibert, with 9.8% of the vote, and Scott Michel, with 18.7% of the vote, did not make the cut.
The results were:
Lisa Sigurslid (I) 466 (33.1%)
Melissa Frame (I) 538 (38.2%)
Scott Michel 263 (18.7%)
Jim Seibert 138 (9.8%)
Frame is a retired Deerfield Middle School teacher and has lived in the school district for 37 years. Embarking on her second term, Frame shared her excitement to continue her role during a post-election interview, with a notably hoarse voice.
"I’m excited because our district does good things for kids always, great things for kids, I’m just so happy to be part of that entity that helps keeps it a place for every kid, so every student gets what they need," Frame said in an interview tonight. "I’m thrilled that I still have the trust of my community and I’ll just keep working hard for them."
Sigurslid has two children at Deerfield High School and has lived in Deerfield for 20 years and works as department administrator for the UW-Madison School of Education’s Department of Curriculum and Instruction.
Sigurslid, while going into her fourth term, shared Frame's excitement in continuing her role, particularly as discussions about a possible capital improvement plan unfold.
"I am excited to be able to continue to work with our highly talented and dedicated board members over the course of the next three years," Sigurslid said in an email. "The board recently approved the hiring of an architectural firm to engage the community in discussions related to building space needs and long-term capital planning. I look forward to participating in these discussions and gathering community feedback as the board continues to discuss its long-term capital plan over the course of the upcoming year."
Lauren was born and raised in Burlington, Wis. before attending UW-Madison and earning her bachelor's degree in journalism and a certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, McFarland and Monona Grove School Districts.