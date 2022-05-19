Growing crops and minds, the Severson Learning Center continues to expand

More than 33 years after Oscar Severson donated the 74 acres that would become the Severson Learning Center to the Cambridge School District, the SLC continues to expand while educating students about agriculture and nature.
With field trips of Cambridge Elementary School 4K students visiting, local nonprofits adding edible gardens, a resident project-based charter school, public walking trails and district-wide programming, the SLC grows busier every year.
To keep the center growing, SLC Director Adam Gould applies for grants to support the SLC mission. Recently, he reached out to area home improvement stores about donating materials to expand the number of raised garden beds.
“The manager at the Janesville [Home Depot] store contacted me within a week or so and said, ‘We have this program called Team Builds, how many beds do you really need?’” Gould said.
Gould told them the SLC would benefit from 12 additional raised garden beds. In the end, the Team Builds program not only donated the materials for 12, but they delivered them already built to the SLC. The Dane County Office of Equity and Inclusion also awarded A Partner in Equity Food Project Grant to the SLC, which Gould said would culminate in three additional garden beds being built, bringing the total to 36.
“The main part of the raised beds is for summer school kids,” Gould explained. “There’s a class called Green Thumb Gardening, and so the kids will plant the garden. They’ll learn about harvesting things, they really do the heavy work, the heavy lifting, and then it’s kids in the fall that really get to the fun of tilling up potatoes and carrots and stuff like that. All the products that we get go home with the kids or leftovers we donate to the Cambridge Food Pantry.”
About 54 acres of land at the SLC continues to be farmed by the local FFA Alumni Association, while the remaining 20 acres is divided into distinct woodlots where students frequent. This is also where full-time residents of the center live.
While SLC has always welcomed FFA or 4-H project animals to stay on the property temporarily for Cambridge students without their own land board animals, several animals now call the center home. It began with chickens and ducks, according to Gould, and escalated to include a herd of goats and a pair of llamas, which the center welcomed last August.
Gould had also reached out to the Madison Farm and Fleet about the possibility of an animal feed donation, which he hoped would yield a couple bags of feed. Instead, he ended up with a gift card that would cover the cost of feeding the animals for a month.
If Gould’s goals come to fruition, the SLC will continue to grow and become more self-sufficient. He hopes to eventually bolster the funding for the center and expand its offerings.
“We have so many small districts in the area that could come out here for field trips. They would pay a fee to do that and that money could go right back into the facility,” Gould said. “We get all of the kids out here, but we are trying to expand also to have more community type activities.”
“Come on out, enjoy nature or feed a goat a dandelion,” Gould added. “I often tell people, you can go to the elementary school and play on the playground equipment right on the weekend or you can go walk on the track. We want people to know this is here and we want to have visitors; I’m more than willing to meet people.”