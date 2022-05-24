Cambridge Middle School students bring farm experience to elementary kids

As the school day began May 19 at Cambridge Elementary School, one particular group of teachers was significantly younger than the rest.
In the field behind the school, members of the Cambridge Middle School FFA chapter unloaded their projects and presentations they had prepared for the elementary students – including lambs, goats, guinea pigs, rabbits and multiple calves.
Cambridge High School agriculture teacher and FFA adviser Emily Klingbeil called it her busiest week but said the farm days are also her favorite.
“My job, as the FFA adviser, is really not only for my FFA members, but how do I create opportunities for kids to have experience and kids to engage with agriculture, no matter what grade level,” Klingbeil said. “Events like this are kind of a twofer.”
On the annual farm days, CES students rotate through the stations while their middle school counterparts teach them about a topic they’ve chosen, using posters, demonstrations and live animals. From trying goat cheese at the goat station to brushing calves, CES students get a taste of agriculture from the source.
The middle school students, meanwhile, have the opportunity to educate younger students about their interests.
“It's awesome just to watch the interactions between the older kids and the younger kids,” Klingbeil said. “It's meaningful for both of those groups, and it’s meaningful for me to see it happen – to see growth in all of those folks.”
Cambridge High School students have been hosting farm day at the Severson Learning Center for 10 years, said Klingbeil, who joined the district 11 years ago. After a few years, her middle school students approached her to start a farm day of their own.The middle school students have since committed to organizing and bringing agriculture directly to the elementary school’s backyard each year.
Cambridge School District offers many unusual opportunities for students to get involved in agriculture and nature, Klingbeil said, citing the Severson Learning Center and school forest as examples.
The FFA program is available to middle and high school students, but Klingbeil said local 4-H clubs have a lot to offer for those too young for FFA. Klingbeil said she encourages involvement in both 4-H and FFA, as they share many similarities but also each have their own opportunities.
Klingbeil added that everyone has a part to play in agriculture.
“The role in agriculture for everybody is that everybody eats, everybody needs and interacts with agriculture, whether or not they realize it, on a daily basis,” Klingbeil said. “So, it's important for us to do events like this just to help connect kids from all different backgrounds with agriculture.”