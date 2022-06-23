 Skip to main content
Cambridge School District

Cambridge School District begins long range facility planning

The Cambridge School District is currently undergoing facilities audits that will be worked into a 10-year facilities plan to help the district prioritize possible projects over time.

A team of instructional designers, tasked with examining the spaces in Cambridge schools and how the district could better use those spaces to serve students in 2022, has already walked through the district’s buildings.

Cambridge Superintendent Marggie Banker explained that “spaces evolve over time.”

“For example, libraries used to contain many more books than they currently contain; we now have many more electronic resources,” Banker said. “Libraries have been really reconfigured to be much more collaborative learning spaces, used for larger small group activities. You could apply that to a lot of other learning spaces. So the instructional designers came through to take a look at how spaces are meeting the instructional needs of 2022.”

The other team of consultants, which will examine the physical health of the buildings and its systems, will do a walk through in July.

The facility audits come after the last pair of referendums by the Cambridge School District, totaling more than $10 million, failed. The district was seeking the extra funding to construct and operate a performing arts center.

The district has also, in the last few years, added energy efficiency upgrades following a study by McKinstry energy consultants, upgraded the Cambridge Elementary School playground, and other projects.

“The goal is in September that we will make a presentation to the board about their findings and that will help us to draft this 10 year plan, where we’re able to scope that work out over time and potentially map resources onto that work so that we can plan for it in upcoming budget cycles,” Banker said.

