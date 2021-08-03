The groundbreaking and dedication of the Phil Van Valkenberg CamRock to Glacial Drumlin Connector Bike and Hike Trail at the Cambridge Winery on Aug. 1 was an opportunity to consider the impact it will have on the region and state, and recognize the man it is named for.
“It’s really inspiring to see so many volunteers, elected officials, community organizations and different governments to work on projects like this,” said Interim Dane County Parks Director Joleen Stinson. “Our regional bike trails make such a difference in communities … I’m so inspired by all the hard work and years that went into this.”
The new off-road bike path will extend northward from Cambridge to within a mile of the Glacial Drumlin State Trail, with a future vision to finish that final piece.
It will run northward from U.S. Highway 12-18 through The Vineyards of Cambridge neighborhood, to State Farm Road. Beyond that, on-road directional signs will take users the rest of the way to the state trail.
At England Street in Cambridge, it will additionally tie into an existing off-road trail that runs southward to CamRock County Park.
It is costing more than $400,000 to engineer and build the new stretch, with significant financial support from Dane and Jefferson counties, the state of Wisconsin in the form of a state stewardship grant, and many large and small local contributions.
Dane County Parks Foundation President Bill Lunney said biking and hiking trails are more than just pavement and gravel; trails unite communities across multiple counties, in the case of the Van Valkenberg trail, and across the state.
They also connect people with natural resources through recreation and education while riding the trails.
“Trails can allow people to relax and reflect while enjoying nature’s bounty,” Lunney said.
Anne Sayers, the acting secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, said outdoor recreation is one of the consistent reasons people come to visit the state. She said when someone plans a trip based on Wisconsin’s outdoor offerings it mean more to the state than just a bike ride.
Sayers said biking contributes $1.4 billion annually to Wisconsin’s economy and provides more than 13,000 jobs. The impact a day on one of the state’s trails impacts the economy by providing money to the company’s that design and manufacture bicycle gear in the state, the retail stores that sell the bikes and associated equipment, the restaurants cyclists stop at while exploring the trails and more.
“This connection between outdoor recreation and the economy – a connection Phil understood and promoted long before many – was the driving force behind the creation of the Wisconsin Office of Outdoor Recreation in 2019,” she said.
Several speakers took time to recognize the accomplishments of Van Valkenberg. Former State Representative Spencer Black saying a recent article noted he was “the father of Wisconsin bike tourism.”
“Phil’s legacy of research, writing mapping, developing programs and making connections to the economic impact generated by this industry is both impressive and inspiriting,” Sayers said, adding the work Van Valkenberg has conducted shaped Wisconsin into a premiere bicycling destination.
Several times throughout the presentation, there were chants of "PeeWee," Van Valkenberg’s nickname, and when the bicycle enthusiast took a few moments to speak, he was met with a standing ovation.
The trail’s namesake recalled how his enthusiasm for bicycling began in his hometown of Cambridge in 1955, when at 10 years old his parents bought him a new red Schwinn Spitefire. They also signed him up for a Milwaukee Journal paper route.
“In those days the Sunday paper weighed as much as a Volkswagen,” Van Valkenberg said.
“Phil, you will always be Wisconsin’s Mr. Bicycle,” said his long-time friend and former director of the Chequamegon Fat Tire Festival, Gary Crandall. ”Your passion for the sport has touched so many. You have helped create active sports communities, embracing a healthy lifestyle, encouraging economic growth, while enjoying two-wheeled adventure across the state …You’ve made Wisconsin a top destination to escape by bicycle.”