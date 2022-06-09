What's in a strategic plan? | Area schools plug away at their vision

Area school districts are preparing the newest rendition of district-wide strategic plans, which set down the vision for the district and guide operations and decision-making for years to come.
While a strategic plan identifies the focus of the district, Sarah Burmeister, a Marquette University clinical assistant professor of educational policy and leadership, said the plans are central to guiding the future of how school districts run.
Districts have to start with the vision, but then they move to the how, Burmeister said.
“It’s not the strategic planning that’s important,” Burmeister said. “It’s really about making sure that we are strategizing, that we’re doing things purposefully, that intentionality is all directed towards bringing systems into alignment, to make sure that they’re effective, and it’s making sure that we get rid of what’s not working effectively.”
School officials in Monona Grove, McFarland, Cambridge and Marshall are now in the midst of identifying what the values of their districts are, and where the district is headed.
The Monona Grove School District recently approved its strategic plan for 2022-2027, establishing its priorities as teaching and learning, highly effective personnel, engaging the community and financial stability and efficiency.
Monona Grove took a unique approach to the planning process, by creating a limited scope document, only one page, to set out the values of the district for the next five years, at a glance. Burmeister said this isn’t typical of many districts that usually develop large-scale plans.
While some school board members were surprised by the document’s length, superintendent Dan Olsen assured the board that it was just one of many pages to come as the district determines how to support these recently-established core values.
“There was a little bit of conversation when the board approved this, about just a one page document – that was very intentional,” Olsen said. “So, the idea is that parents understand and that there’s clarity, less is more in that case.”
The Cambridge School District, which appears to be following a similar model, is in the midst of finalizing its “Plan-On-A Page,” with a draft review session scheduled for June 13. The goal, according to district communication, is to “develop a one-page strategic plan to serve as a road map to ensure continued success and further improvement in student achievement, social emotional development and equitable outcomes for all students.”
The McFarland School District is also in the very beginning stages of strategic planning, but discussions have been ongoing. The school board held a workshop meeting June 4 to discuss its planning process, where board members weighed the possibility of hiring a consulting firm to assist in the next stages. Currently, the district is considering working with Joe Schroeder, who regularly consults with school districts on strategic planning and is Associate Executive Director for the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators. Schroeder also worked with MGSD during its planning process..
The next step in McFarland will be the school board meeting with Schroeder to discuss his approach to planning and see if he would be a good fit. That meeting is slated for June 7.
“Now, the rubber has to hit the road.” McFarland school board president Craig Howery said.
As district administrators and school board members flush out their values and vision, many are weighing the role that equity plays in that vision.
At first, the McFarland School District considered making equity one of its core pillars. However, administrators ultimately decided that equity was so crucial to the district’s future, equity needed to be wrapped into each core value, and supported in every area of operations.
Monona Grove took a similar approach, opting to wrap equity into its planning in every operational area, instead of making it its own pillar.
The Marshall School District also appears to be considering its values. The district kicked off an input-gathering effort this winter, gauging the community’s priorities by forming teams of administrators and residents to discuss curriculum, community engagement, staff retention and facilities.