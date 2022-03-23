The Cambridge School District plans to use federal ESSER III funds toward wages, professional development, replacing the surface at the elementary school playground and technology upgrades.
The district will receive $515,992, Superintendent Marggie Banker said in reports to the school board and a public hearing on March 21.
The figure is based on the percent of students identified as economically disadvantaged, which is 29% of the student population. It will be split across the next two years. The federal funding is meant to address learning loss that has occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Districts are required to use 20% of their allotted funds for evidence-based intervention.
“Evidence-based intervention comes out of the research that says here is the action you take that helps students learn faster (or) help students catch up if they are not making the expected gains,” Banker said.
Banker said that money will help pay for salaries and benefits for math and reading intervention teachers.
“We would continue to use them as our known way to best support students to make those quicker gains, to accelerate them, to help pinpoint where they are stuck and help them move faster to where they need to be at grade level,” Banker said.
Banker also said that the district is likely to purchase intervention curriculum material to help provide the gains. Funds would also be used for professional development. She suggested not using the funds to add staff members as that could bring financial strain to the district as it appears districts across the state will not receive additional aid over the next two years.
About $50,000 would be used for the surface upgrade for the kindergarten through second grade playground “to promote accessibility for all students,” Banker said.
“They also learn by playing through play-based learning in an accessible environment where children with many different needs can access learning. So therefore, it is another appropriate use of funding,” Banker said.
Funds will also be used to upgrade the district’s phone system, which is about 20 years old and is close to not being functional because of outdated software Banker said.The district is looking at potentially buying a new system altogether, which was favored by the finance committee over purchasing new software for the current phones. Banker cited the phone system as a reason why funds would be used for this purchase.
There will also be money earmarked for a portion of a mass Chromebook purchase for students in fifth and ninth-grade.
Banker said that was strategically done so the Chromebooks could stay with students for four years and it is the same length as the warranty on each of the devices.
“We negotiated them at a lower price because they were already in inventory with our vendor,” Banker said.
With purchasing the Chromebooks now, the district was able to save about $15,000 as opposed to if the purchase was made in June or later, Banker said.
The district’s vendor is Trafera, a company based in St. Paul, Minnesota. The overall purchase will amount to $33,840.
“This is the same model as we ordered last year and has been working great,” district network administrator Steven Frey wrote in an email to Banker.
The model is an HP 11A.
The overall Chromebook purchase was approved by the council unanimously.
Budget concerns
Even using ESSER funds, Banker suggested cuts may still have to be made to the district’s budget because of the lack of funding coming from the state legislature.
“I think it helps to think about the big picture of the budget because one of the presumptions based on no new funding from the state legislature this year or next year is ESSER funding, from the legislature’s point of view, was going to address cost savings,” Banker said, adding that the legislature expects other costs to be picked up by the fund balance.
Yet, operating costs like utilities and transportation continue to rise and student enrollment numbers continue to dwindle, she said
District policy dictates that its fund balance is kept higher than 10%. Banker said it was about 13.4% this year, but with operating costs continuing to rise, next year it is expected there will be an 11% fund balance, “which puts us precariously close to a 10% fund balance.”
“After next year, we have some difficult decisions to make either about our costs to continue and funding our programs at the current level or considering asking our community supporting those programs going forward in the event that there is no new state funding,” Banker said, adding that when spending cuts are made, the goal is to have those have as little effect on students as possible.
Banker said the school board’s finance committee will continue to monitor projections and examine what cuts could be made. No formal action was made on the budget, but the school board indicated they supported the plan.