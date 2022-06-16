 Skip to main content
Deerfield Community School District

Help Wanted: Deerfield Community School District seeking more community committee members

After hiring consultants to help guide planning for a possible referendum, the Deerfield Community School District is looking to expand the community committee tasked with that planning.

The district recently hired Bray architectural firm for community outreach and Vogel Bros. Building Company for construction management services to work with the district’ Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) on planning for a possible renovation to one of the Deerfield schools, potentially funded through referendum.

Formed in 2020, the CAC is a group of community members, parents and staff exploring the district’s future financial and facility needs.

The district is looking for several community members to join this task force, Deerfield Superintendent Michelle Jensen said.

“We are continuing to seek residents without children in the district so that we can have their voice and feedback in our process,” Jensen said in an email. “The goal for the initial CAC meetings is to gather feedback and ideas to build the community survey which will be sent to all district residents in the fall.”

The CAC will work with Bray to shape community surveys, which will be used to determine the community’s priorities for a possible referendum to update, or possibly completely reconstruct, the aging Deerfield Middle-High School.

The scope of the project has not yet been determined, but a July 2020 building study determined $7.7 million of possible building updates may be needed. The study also shared costs of a potential performing arts center, estimated at an additional $8 million to $10 million, and a new kitchen at $746,000.

The district, according to business manager Doreen Treuden, plans to get pre-referendum work done in time for a January resolution and an April 2023 referendum.

The CAC, Jensen said, will meet approximately every three weeks over the next six months, and will likely have a break between October and November.

The first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 29 at 6 p.m. in the high school Sewing room, 301 Simonson Boulevard. The schedule from there will vary depending on committee member availability.

Those interested in participating in the CAC should contact the district by Friday, June 24 via phone at 764-5431, extension 1148, or email cac@deerfield.k12.wi.us.

