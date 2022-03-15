Citizens' committee recommends seeking architect's input on building upgrades

After spending several months reviewing millions of dollars of potential repairs to Deerfield school buildings, a school district committee has recommended hiring an architect to assess the options.
After the COVID-19 pandemic halted their initial efforts in 2020, the Citizens Advisory Committee began meeting again in January. With the goal of meeting through May, committee members have arrived at a key moment, according to Superintendent Michelle Jensen.
“Right now, I feel like, there’s kind of this fork in the road, that’s got a lot of ways to go,” Jensen said.
The committee has been in unanimous agreement on one thing: the high school building’s condition needs to be addressed. According to a 2020 facilities assessment, there is significant work to be done to the aging building which was originally constructed in 1967 and has undergone many expansions since.
What’s in an assessment?
The 2020 assessment recommended approximately $7.7 million worth of updates at the middle-high school in 2020 dollars, which included a new 6,000-square-foot addition for the building and grounds department.
It also explored different approaches to the upgrades, including a ‘light remodel’ and a ‘heavy remodel’ approach. A lighter approach would tackle many of the buildings’ critical needs, such as Americans with Disabilities Act compliance issues, leaking windows and sagging ceiling tiles.
The study additionally noted the middle-high school kitchen is “small given the number of students served” and under a heavier remodel approach, recommended a $746,000 new kitchen and converting the old kitchen into a concession stand.
And an additional $8-$10 million would be needed for a new performing arts center, which committee members expressed pursuing a low cost version of.
The 2020 assessment also recommended upgrades at the elementary school building, though a much shorter list with a smaller price tag. Upgrades totaling $1.4 million were recommended for the nearly 20-year-old building.
What’s next?
The committee, as in prior meetings, on March 14 debated the merits of constructing a new high school building versus renovating the existing building, as well as the sentimental value some local residents may hold for older pieces of the building.
“Sometimes they don’t want to walk away from a gymnasium, right?” Jensen said. “Because, that was their gymnasium.”
Ultimately, committee members felt the next logical step is to lay out the options for the public and to seek community feedback on those. Community feedback, according to Jensen, is the best predictor of a successful referendum outcome.
Before seeking community feedback, though, committee members decided it would be worth having an architect present hard numbers and ideas to address the building issues that were presented in the facility assessment.
“If I went down to the Flannel (Frontier) and had a burger, and said ‘hey, we’re going to do this,’ what do you think the first thing they are going to ask me is?” committee member Ron Schwoerer said. “‘How much is this going to cost me?’”
While there was no formal vote, there was a general consensus on that next step and Committee Chairman Scott Hole was tasked with writing a recommendation to the school board, asking to hire an architectural firm.