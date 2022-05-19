Deerfield picks Bray Architects for 2023 operating referendum outreach, community engagement

The Deerfield Community School District has hired Bray Architects to plan for and engage the community in preparation for a possible April 2023 referendum.
The school board approved Bray’s $13,000 proposal over four other competitors on Monday, May 16. The goal is to complete the referendum planning process in time for a January resolution, district business manager Doreen Treuden told the board.
The referendum would address the aging middle-high school building, which was built in 1967. The district hasn’t yet determined an amount, but a July 2020 building study found $7.7 million of possible building updates, could potentially include a performing arts center, estimated at $8 million to $10 million, and a new kitchen at $746,000.
The proposal also includes planning and design for the construction and will pay Bray anywhere from 5.25%-6.75% of the referendum amount, depending on whether the school is remodeled, renovated or reconstructed.
The board chose the Bray proposal over bids from BHA, EUA and PRA. Each of the proposals included a fixed fee covering the community engagement and pre-planning for a potential referendum, as well as a percentage of any total cost resulting from a successful referendum. Fees ranged from $13,0000 to $112,500.
The district’s Citizens Advisory Committee examined the firms’ experience and proposed cost, contacted references and held follow-up interviews. The CAC is a task force of community members studying the district’s financial picture, that was created in 2020. The CAC paused its work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and began meeting again in early 2022.
In Bray’s proposal, it touted a high rate of success in getting referendums approved.
“Our proven approach to community engagement and referendum communications has led to an unmatched 85% success rate on 54 referendum campaigns in the past five years alone,” read Bray’s proposal.
Despite the referendum being planned almost a year away, the district is on a tight timeline, Trueden told the board. The hope is to complete pre-referendum work before the district’s fall survey to begin the community engagement process.
“Bray knows that they are being recommended tonight, and following board action, we will be calling them at 8 a.m. tomorrow morning to start the process,” Treuden said.
Bray will begin its work by expanding the advisory committee to build “more knowledge and capacity around ideas” before completing community listening sessions and other engagement efforts to understand what would make a referendum successful, Jensen said.
While a concern was raised about possible difficulties of community engagement once school is out for the summer, Superintendent Michelle Jensen said she was confident in Bray’s ability to accomplish the district’s goals.
All four firms shared that they had previous work that could be easily adapted to Deerfield, she said, as well as departments dedicated to outreach to overcome summer communication challenges.