After running unopposed as a write-in, Meg Turville-Heitz will replace Laura Payne as the Jefferson County Board's District 16 supervisor.
Payne has served on the board since 2014 and chose not to seek reelection.
While Turville-Heitz's name did not appear on the ballot, no other candidate's names appeared on the ballot either. That allowed the 96 write-in votes for Turville-Heitz to carry her to victory.
The 16th District encompasses the town of Oakland and part of the village of Cambridge.
The lifelong Wisconsinite has lived in the town of Oakland for more than 30 years. Turville-Heitz recently said she stepped into the race “because I believe in serving my community. Over the years I’ve volunteered as a master gardener, lay minister, 4-H leader, conference runner, and researcher, among other things, and recently served on the town Planning Committee.”
“I think my experience will help as the county implements its updated comprehensive plan. I support creative thinking in promoting agricultural diversification and agri-tourism, as well as outdoor recreation and protecting natural gems like our lakes and rivers. I support maintaining both the rural character of the county and engaging in smart economic and urban growth. Trends indicate increased weather weirding and I want to focus on ways to protect lives and livelihoods as we plan for resilience and respond to natural or human-caused disasters,” she continued.
“My personal approach to life is to make things better and do no harm. As a county board supervisor I can promise to listen, pay attention, ask a lot of questions, and do my best to act in the best interests of town and county residents.”
