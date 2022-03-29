Cambridge Elementary School playgrounds to get an update

Cambridge Elementary School continues toward a goal of replacing both of its playgrounds, a swingset and the surface underneath them this summer with updated and more inclusive equipment.
The playground is original to the school building, completed in 1998.
The school has raised enough money to buy new play equipment, but principal Chris Holt and physical education teacher Anneke Legge said they are hoping to raise a little more, to also be able to install poured-in-place surfaces throughout CES’ play areas.
“So it’s more of a spongy kind of surface that allows a little bit of flexibility but it’s not like the wood chips where it’s hard to move around,” and is prone to slivers, Legge said. “So, this provides us a little bit more safety and a little bit more accessibility to the equipment, as far as kids moving around on it and getting on and off of things.”
Reminiscing about his time on the school playground, Holt remembered the rocks that offered no cushion or maneuverability for students with disabilities. The new surface, according to Holt, would not only be more forgiving, but would also be durable, rated for 20 years of use with little to no maintenance when compared to the wood chips.
As of March 23, the school was 70% towards its goal, having raised $228,992 through fundraising and large donations from Cambridge Community Activities Program as well as the Mary Lyn Anderson Fund.
The equipment is already purchased and awaiting installation, which will be this summer, likely in June or July, according to Holt. While the school continues their fundraising efforts towards the poured-in-place surface, the equipment will be installed regardless of the surface.
“We’re really, really proud of our PTO and are thankful for their support,” Holt said. “I mean, thank goodness, they’ve been helpful all the way through and the community has just been outstanding with donations and with everything, supporting all of our schools. So we’re pretty lucky.”
The school is about to wrap up Match Madness, where those who donate can challenge friends and family to match their donations. It will close on the same day as NCAA basketball March Madness, on April 4. Donations can be mailed to: Cambridge PTO, 802 W. Water St, Cambridge, 53523, or can be made through PayPal.
Lauren was born and raised in Burlington, Wis. before attending UW-Madison and earning her bachelor's degree in journalism and a certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, McFarland and Monona Grove School Districts.