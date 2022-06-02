 Skip to main content
Cambridge School District

Hats allowed | A student got hats added to Cambridge School District’s dress code

Students in Cambridge will no longer have to take off their hats when entering school buildings, thanks to the efforts of a fellow student.

Stevey Hausz, a Cambridge High School junior, has always been more comfortable wearing a hat, something he said he shares with others “farm kids.”

“We’ve just grown up on farms,” Hausz said while wearing a Dan’s Diesel hat. “A lot of us here. It’s just a small town and this is how we’ve grown up. So, it was cool to be able to wear hats.”

Hats traditionally are not allowed in school buildings, CHS principal Andrew Pickett said, as they are commonly seen as disrespectful. But Hausz sought to change that, something his peers didn’t believe would happen, he said.

While students have always grumbled in response to being asked to remove their hats, Pickett said no student has previously taken the time to strike up a conversation on the topic, something that prompted Pickett to give Hauz’s request a “fair shake.”

“The way that he approached it, the manner in which he wanted to speak was different than just complaining about the rule – he had points, why he thought there should be a change in the rule – I thought they were valid points. And I’ll be honest, I never thought twice about hats before,” Pickett said.

Pickett followed the process and worked with school leadership before hats were formally adopted into the district’s dress code. Though, just like Hausz said he has to take his hat off at the dinner table, teachers are able to request hats be removed in their classrooms.

Still, Hausz chalked hats being allowed in common areas as a success, and encouraged other students to talk to their principals about issues that are important to them.

“If you want to change something, just try and like I said, the worst thing that can happen is they say no,” Hausz said. “So, just try to do whatever you think’s best, it’s what I did – just go for it.”

