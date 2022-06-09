Deerfield school administrators eye making COVID funding last

The Deerfield Community School District will receive $531,000 in the final round of emergency federal funding for schools, and plans to use it primarily on providing extra support for students.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to give financial relief to districts.
The third round of grants, known as ESSER III, have stipulations, and in Deerfield’s case, requires approximately $270,000 of its total grant funding be allocated towards Evidence-Based Intervention Strategies (EBIS), which are services known to improve students’, social-emotional health and academic performance a statistically significant amount.
Deerfield, however, is planning to use all of its ESSER III funding on interventions after discussions with teachers, support staff, administration and student survey data, as well as student performance data, Superintendent Michelle Jensen said.
“We did earmark it for direct services to kids,” Jensen said. “We’ve got reduced class sizes, we’ve got the math interventionist, which we’re all very, very excited about putting that person on board. But then also, mental health is there to provide services to students and families.”
Specifically, the district plans to use the funding to reduce class sizes for “groups with increased needs or at critical learning phases in the primary grades,” Jensen said, and to provide mental health services to students and families “based on student survey data.”
The district is also set to provide additional work hours for staff working directly with students, and add a math interventionist at the elementary school.
The grants are available to districts through 2024, but are reimbursement grants, which require that districts submit a budget to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, along with proof of expenses before it gets the funding.
In total, the DCSD will be eligible to receive approximately $856,585 in ESSER funding, though the primary expenditures for the first two rounds, Jensen said, were in direct response to handling the increased costs of operations during the pandemic.
Making the latest round of funding last, Jensen said, will be the difficult part, as the district attempts to offer support to students for as long as possible.
“I know that that $531,000 can look like a lot because that’s in people’s mind, that’s a half million dollars, but when you start paying for staff, that’s not very much,” Jensen said.
