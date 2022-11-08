Cambridge and Deerfield High Schools prepare stages for this weekend’s

The Cambridge and Deerfield High School students are staging their fall musicals this weekend: “Sister Act The Musical” and “Footloose,” respectively.
Cambridge High School
This year, Cambridge High School students will be performing “Sister Act The Musical.”
“Sister Act The Musical” is based on the 1992 movie “Sister Act.” It follows Deloris Van Cartier, who is an aspiring singer in Philadelphia. When she goes to break up with her gangster boyfriend, Curtis, Deloris accidentally witnesses him murder someone.
After going to the police, Deloris is placed in a convent until Curtis is brought to trial. There, Deloris chafes with the constraints of convent life until she is introduced to the convent’s struggling choir.
There will be performances Nov. 10, Nov. 11 and Nov.12 at 7 p.m. in the small gym at Cambridge High School.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/2v5xhy2j. Reserved seats are available for $12 while general seating in the bleachers are available on a first come first serve basis for $8.
This year, Deerfield High School students will be performing “Footloose.”
The musical “Footloose” is based on a 1984 film with the same name. It follows the story of Ren McCormack, a teenager from Chicago who moves to a small town of Bomont after being abandoned by his father. There, he finds the town has outlawed dancing, and sets out to get the town to let teenagers dance.
There will be performances Friday Nov. 11 and Saturday Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. as well as a 1 p.m. showing on Sunday Nov. 13.
General admission bleacher seat tickets can be purchased online at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/67967 for $9 or at the door for $10. The school recommends bringing a cushion for bleacher seats.