The Cambridge Village Board voted on Tuesday, June 12 to split with the Town of Oakland the cost of a short-term repair to Blue Jay Way, but made it clear that annexing the road into the village, as the town would like, was not going to be part of that conversation.
The village approved up to $38,000 to fund half the cost of a temporary paving of Blue Jay Way, but took no action on a second agenda item asking the village to consider annexing the deteriorating road in front of Cambridge High School.
The two municipalities in October 2021 created a 4-member task force to find a short-term fix for the road and discuss long-term solutions. The Blue Jay Way Subcommittee, composed of members from both Cambridge and Oakland, agreed on May 26 to a proposal to split evenly the cost of repairs.
Board members from Cambridge and Oakland have conflicting views of what those long-term solutions might be.
A letter sent to the village by Ted Vranty, a supervisor on the Oakland town board, asked the village to commit to annexing Blue Jay Way before the repairs on the road began. The letter sparked comments of confusion at the June 12 meeting.
“In keeping with our discussion as a committee,” Vranty wrote, “we agree that the cost of this project would be split 50/50 between the Town of Oakland and the Village of Cambridge. And that upon completion of this paving project the Village of Cambridge annex Blue Jay Way into the Village.”
Lisa Moen, Cambridge Village Administrator, and Cambridge Village Board member Kris Breunig both remembered things differently.
“It was my understanding coming out… That the two items were not tied together at that meeting,” Moen said.
Annexation of Blue Jay Way was a discussion for another time, Breunig said. “I don’t understand how there's a disconnect here with that short term versus long term.”
The letter provoked the skepticism of other members of the board.
“How I read the letter was if you accept this, then you’re also annexing,” said Cambridge Village Trustee Paula Hollenbeck, “and that makes me not even want to accept tonight.”
Vranty told the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent that the letter reflected the conversation he had with Breunig and Cambridge Village President Mark McNally.
“There was nothing new in what was said,” Vranty said, “except that now we’d like to see an ordinance.”
The vote for the proposal was unanimous if lacking enthusiasm. Hollenbeck voted in favor of the proposal, “but I’m not happy about it,” she said at the meeting.
Vranty for his part was undeterred.
“I can understand, they need to see what we’re going to do,” Vranty said in an interview. “This is one of those things that just takes a little time.”
The village has been hesitant in recent years to invest in a major repair of the road.
Cambridge has argued that responsibility falls to the town of Oakland, based on the village’s reading of a 2006 intergovernmental agreement between the municipalities. The agreement, renewed in 2016 for another 10 years, left Blue Jay Way, as well as Potter’s Road and North Street, in the town but put responsibility for maintenance on the village.
The definition of what “maintenance” means has been a crux of the debate, with Cambridge arguing that the agreement limits the village’s responsibility to routine maintenance like plowing. Large reconstructions and upgrades, the village argues, is the Oakland’s responsibility to plan and fund.
Oakland, meanwhile, has argued that reconstructing the road was the village’s responsibility. The town has maintained that as part of the agreement, the town completely turned Blue Jay Way and several streets adjacent to it over to the village, leaving Cambridge responsible for all future fixes.
The town each year passes on to the village $1,800 in aid money for the roads that it receives from the state. According to minutes from the May 26 subcommittee meeting, the town collects $792 in property taxes for homes on Blue Jay Way while the village collects $13,774.
The Oakland town board will review the proposal at its July 21 meeting.