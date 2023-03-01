Cambridge
Thursday, March 2: Creatives Connection
Dancing Goat Distillery is hosting a networking event for women business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs and creators on March 2 at 6 p.m. at 909 Vineyard Drive.
Thursday, March 2: Guest chef pop-up
The Cambridge Market Cafe will host guest chefs from Jacknife Rolls and Bowls for its Sip and Savor event on Thursday, March 2 from 4-7 p.m. at 217 W. Main Street. Jacknife Rolls and Bowls will prepare sushi and poke bowls. Sip and Savor nights are weekly gatherings centered on good food and community.
Saturday, March 4: Watercolor workshop
Guest host Shawnee Sullivan will host a watercolor art and Creativebug workshop at the Cambridge Community Library on March 4 at 10 a.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. Learn about the new Cricut machine, and participants may keep their watercolor sets and brushes. All ages welcome, event is free.
Saturday, March 4: Irish Session
Musicians will be gathering at the Cambridge Market Cafe on the first and third Saturday of every month from 1-3 p.m. to perform Irish music. The gathering is open to all musicians of varying levels, and is meant to build community. 217 W. Main St.
Saturday, March 4: Crafternoon
The Cambridge Winery and Kaleidoscope Fibers are hosting a crafternoon event on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 700 Kenseth Way. Lunch will be provided by the winery with your event ticket, which can be purchased on the Kaleidoscope Fibers website. There will be a talk about fiber dying, and other activities.
Tuesday, March 7: Drag Queen Bingo
Cash and Olive’s Pub will host bingo called by drag queen Bianca Lynn Breze on March 7 at 6:30 p.m. at W9535 U.S. Highway 12. Call the restaurant to reserve your spot, and you must arrive by 6 p.m. to hold your spot. Event will serve from a full dinner menu and full bar.
Thursday, March 9: Murder Mystery Dinner
Cash and Olive’s Pub will host a murder mystery dinner, with a performance by the Sun Prairie Ciic Theatre on March 9 at 6 p.m. at W9535 U.S. Highway 12. On the menu will be Caesar salad, chicken with lemon caper sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, glazed carrots and “gender reveal cake.” The theme of the murder mystery performance is “Baby Bump Bingo.” Tickets can be purchased online or by calling Cash and Olive’s Pub.
Thursday, March 9: Guest chef pop-up
The Cambridge Market Cafe will host guest chefs from Mangiami Italiano for its Sip and Savor event on Thursday, March 2 from 4-7 p.m. at 217 W. Main Street. Sip and Savor nights are weekly gatherings centered on good food and community.
Saturday, March 11: Open house
The Cambridge Area Lions Club will be holding an open house on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, with a meat raffle, fellowship, drinks and more. The next one will be Feb. 25 from 12-4 p.m. at the clubhouse off Lagoon Road.
Library story times
Story times at the Cambridge Community Library continue until March 31 on Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. The story time will focus on a different letter each week.
Deerfield
Thursday, March 2: Empty Bowls Workshop
The second workshop to create a ceramic handmade bowl was rescheduled to Thursday, March 2 from 3:30-7 p.m. at Deerfield High School, in the art room at 300 Simonson Blvd. Hand build or throw a ceramic bowl on a pottery wheel for free. All are welcome, no experience necessary.
Thursday, March 2: Sundaes and Stories
The annual Sundaes and Stories event, involving ice cream and literacy activities for students and families, will be March 2 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Deerfield Elementary School, 340 W. Quarry Street.
Wednesday, March 7: Scoopie Night
The Culver’s in Lake Mills will host a Scoopie Night to benefit the Deerfield High School Post Prom on March 7 from 4-7 p.m.
Thursday, March 8: Empty bowls glazing
The workshop to glaze pottery created during the Empty Bowls workshops in mid-February will be March 8 from 3:30-7 p.m. in the Deerfield High School Art Room, 300 Simonson Blvd. After bowls are created, the school district will hold its annual Empty Bowls meal in April. Proceeds from selling bowls created during the art workshops will benefit the Deerfield Food Pantry.
Thursday, March 9: Walk & Talks
Deerfield Community School District will be holding a series of Walk & Talks at the Middle/High School to discuss the upcoming April referendum. This is a learning opportunity for interested families and community members to take a building tour and ask questions of a member of the administrative team. All Walk & Talks will start at 6 p.m. on March 9, March 21, and April 3 at 300 Simonson Blvd. Community members can also learn more about project details, frequently asked questions, tax impact, voter information and more at the District website (www.deerfield.k12.wi.us/referendum) or contact the District Office at (608) 764-5431.
Thursday, March 9: Spring Cookie decorating class
Lulu’s Sweets of Deerfield will host a cookie decorating class on March 9 from 6-8 p.m. at the Deerfield Community Center, 10 Liberty Street Suite 130. Tickets can be purchased online.
Sunday, March 12: Community Meal
The next community meal will be held on March 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. The Deerfield Chamber of Commerce will host the meal