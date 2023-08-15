Cambridge Maxwell Street Days CARLY DAVIS Adams Publishing Group Aug 15, 2023 Aug 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A family checks out a display outside Rowe Pottery Works in Cambridge during Maxwell Street Day Aug. 5. CARLY DAVIS Adams Publishing Group Buy Now A sandwich board points shoppers to a deal during Cambridge Maxwell Street Days on Aug. 5. CARLY DAVIS Adams Publishing Group Buy Now Two women shop at Rowe Pottery Works Saturday, Aug. 5, during Cambridge Maxwell Street Days. CARLY DAVIS Adams Publishing Group Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shoppers enjoyed Maxwell Street Days in downtown Cambridge on Saturday, Aug. 5. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie East football is reloaded and looking for another deep run Monona home talent wins Eastern Section Championship; advances to Final Four Sun Prairie West football hopes to keep forward momentum Milton man arrested for fourth OWI Monona Grove football preview: Silver Eagles looking for strong rushing attack with returning linemen and running back Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!