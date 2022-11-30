Cambridge School District considers April referendum

With a $1 million plus shortfall expected for the 2023-24 school year, the Cambridge School District has begun weighing its options, including further budget cuts and a potential spring referendum.
The district, according to superintendent Marggie Banker, has already made cuts in the last year to trim its budget, eliminating one administrator position and two teaching positions.
Rising costs due to inflation and increased needs of students resulting from the pandemic, paired with stagnant state funding, has pushed the district’s finances. The district’s tax rates, Banker said, have steadily fallen in the last 7 years.
The district can’t stretch its budget any further, she said.
“We’ve tried to be good stewards of our budget, and we’ve gone as far as we can without making a change that would be a different Cambridge than the one you see today,” Banker said.
Without a passed referendum, Banker said the district would have to make more drastic cuts to cover a $1 million budget hole, equating it to about 10 staff positions. Some programs could also be at risk in order for the district to make ends meet, she said.
But, the school board is exploring different referendum options before making any decisions.
“There are ways to think of it…no referendum is one choice, another choice is a small ask, which would have a moderate impact on taxes, less than $100, for example, and we would still make cuts, or an ask that gets at what we’d currently need, then we can maintain programs,” Banker said. “Or there’s an ask that’s to exceed where we are right now and anticipate future challenges or needs.”
District residents and families, though, will have a chance to weigh in, with surveys hitting the mail this week, Banker said. The survey will also be available on the district’s website.
