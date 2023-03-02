Ahead of the April 4 election, the Cambridge School District is offering several information sessions about an upcoming referendum to fund school operating costs.
The Cambridge School Board voted Thursday, Jan. 5 to set the April referendum, a $2.4 million yearly recurring referendum. This will allow the district to exceed its tax levy limit and levy from taxpayers an additional $2.4 million per year.
The school district will host an open town hall about the referendum on March 20 at 5 p.m. at the Cambridge High School Library, 403 Blue Jay Way.
Below is a list of upcoming info sessions about the referendum, meant to help community members understand the measure and get their questions answered:
March 2 — Parent/Teacher Conferences. CES 4-7 p.m., NMS/CHS 5-8 p.m
March 6 -High School Choir Concert. CHS, 6:30 pm.
March 8- Cambridge Community Library. Public Library, 6:30 pm.
March 14 — Village of Cambridge Board. Amundson Center, 6:30 p.m.
March 15- Cambridge Area Lions Club. Lions Club Lighthouse, 6 p.m.
March 16 — Middle & High School Band Concert. Cambridge High School, 6 p.m.
March 16- Town of Christiana Board. Christiana Town Hall, 6:30 pm.
According to the district website, the school district has been holding info sessions with several community groups and in several locations since early February.
Representatives of the school district will also meet with the Athletic Boosters, the Cambridge Foundation and the Cambridge Historic School Foundation, but those dates have not been set yet.
Because this would be a recurring referendum, voters would only need to approve the measure once at the polls to allow the district to continue levying this funding in perpetuity.
Board members and administrators say the district is facing a budget hole, and that a referendum would help maintain current district services. Some of the focuses for the funding included sustaining small class sizes, curriculum and the district’s one-to-one technology initiatives.
An informational packet distributed to community members about the referendum said that the referendum funds would be used for curriculum updates, technology purchases, learning materials for students, employee retention and recruitment, professional development, offsetting rising costs of materials and utilities, maintenance of school buildings and sustaining programs funded by COVID-19 relief funding when that funding ends.
The tax impact of the upcoming referendum will be .77 cents per $1,000 of equalized value. Superintendent Marggie Banker said that, should a referendum pass, a $200,000 home in the district would see a tax increase of $154.
For more information about the referendum, like frequently asked questions, explanations of tax bills, and information about info sessions, visit the district’s website at cambridge.k12.wi.us.