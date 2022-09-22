Cambridge School District plans tax rate of $7.55

Residents of the Cambridge School District will likely see the schools tax rate drop this year, due to a rise in area equalized property values.
The district approved its plan to levy $7.07 million in taxes from the communities in its boundaries for the 2022-23 school year during the annual meeting Sept. 19.
While the final budget won’t be finalized until the school board’s next meeting on Oct. 18, the tax rate is projected to fall from $9.12 to $7.55, district superintendent Marggie Banker said. This means that for a home with an equalized value of $200,000, the school tax levied will drop from about $1,824 to about $1,510.
Banker noted that over the past six years, the tax rate has decreased each year by at least a dollar, resulting in lower property tax burdens. Despite the drop in tax rate, administrators say the district is still experiencing budget shortfalls.
“But during that time frame, our expenses certainly have not tracked at the same rate of reduction,” Banker said.
“The important takeaway this year is that there is no increase in revenue limit authority,” she added. “We continue to grapple with rising costs and so many districts have had to rely on referendums in order to exceed that revenue limit.”
With its budget, the district will provide services to its estimated 925 students and pay its 148 staff members. Of those 925 students, a little over 25% are considered economically disadvantaged, approximately 1% are English Language Learners and 14% have disabilities, according to Banker.
The district’s 2021-22 operating budget was $17.5 million, with the anticipated 2022-23 budget coming in at about $16.8 million.
“We are seeing that the impact of no new state aid, that no new per student funding, and paired with our increasing costs, inflationary costs, has created conditions that we’ve had to make some reductions in order to balance our budget,” Banker said.
The reductions, Banker said, were made by delaying projects where the district could, staffing reduction, and thinking “about how do we continue to meet student needs, but do it in as most fiscally responsible manner as we can.”
