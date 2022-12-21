Cambridge School District potential referendum amount under consideration

After hearing from district residents, the Cambridge School Board this week will try to reach a decision on the amount for a potential referendum this spring, setting a special meeting for Thursday, Dec. 22. .
The district has been eyeing going to an operating referendum in the April 2023 election, to cover budget shortfalls.
The board, after discussion on Monday, Dec. 19, is slated to reach a conclusion on the amount of that potential referendum, during a virtual meeting Dec. 22 at 8 a.m. The final resolution would come before the board during the Jan. 9 special meeting, superintendent Marggie Banker said.
Next budget season, without a referendum, the district is expecting a $1 million plus shortfall. While the district was able to plug budget holes this year using one time federal funding made available to districts during the COVID pandemic, those funds have run out, Banker told the Cambridge News last month.
Rising costs due to inflation and increased needs of students resulting from the pandemic, paired with stagnant state funding, has pushed the district’s finances. The district’s tax rates, Banker pointed out, have steadily fallen in the last 7 years.
The district also eliminated an administrator position and two teaching positions to further stretch the district’s funding, but can no longer do so, administrators say.
“We’ve tried to be good stewards of our budget, and we’ve gone as far as we can without making a change that would be a different Cambridge than the one you see today,” Banker said in November.
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.