Cambridge School District students receive national award

Three Cambridge School District students were recognized with a national award this week honoring their academic achievements through the College Board’s National Recognition Programs.
Seniors Tyler Breunig, Adeline Gent and Jetta Gullickson were all awarded the National Rural and Small Town Award. The award is given to those living in a small or rural town in Wisconsin who scored in the top 10% on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) and have at least a 3.5 grade point average.
“Awards like these are really special because it shows that you can accomplish anything, regardless of where you come from,” CHS principal Andrew Pickitt said.
Tyler Breunig
Breunig, a Cambridge High School senior, was also named a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist due to his test score. Semifinalists represent about a third of what is considered ‘high scorers,’ which usually consist of about 50,000 students of the 1.5 million that take the test. While test scores to qualify vary state to state and from year to year, according to the National Merit Scholarship website, it states that “the scores of all Semifinalists are extremely high.”
“It’s a high honor and a very prestigious award, and I look forward to the opportunities it provides me in the future,” Breunig said.
Breunig said his favorite subject is math, saying “everything has a definite answer and I’ve always had an affinity for numbers and logic.”
When it comes to reading, he said his favorite book is The Sun is Also a Star by Nicola Yoon. In his free time, Breunig said he enjoys playing video games with his friends and programming “fun little computer apps.” Throughout high school, he has participated in Science Olympiad and recently auditioned for the school’s musical.
Brunig said he plans to attend the UW-Madison due to their computer science program.
Jetta Gullickson
Gullickson, a CHS senior, said she has always been drawn to STEM subjects, specifically those focused on laboratory sciences and mathematics. Outside of class, she has been involved in the Academic Bowl, Science Olympiad and the Gender Sexuality Alliance. Gullickson said she also enjoys creative activities like painting or jewelry making.
Some of her favorite books include Romina Russell’s “Zodiac” series and V.E. Schwab’s “The Archived” series. As for films, she said she has been an “avid fan” of Disney’s “ZOMBIES” movie series, but recently has taken a strong liking to the show “Bungo Stray Dogs.”
Gullickson’s plans to attend UW-Madison, where she said she aims to major in astronomy-physics and minor in mathematics, while also planning to pursue a Ph.D. in astronomy.
“This award means a lot, especially with my future plans,” Gullickson said. “It’s amazing to get recognition for my achievements, but this award will also be used to help me connect to colleges and even potentially aid me in receiving scholarships to help fund my post-secondary education plans.”
Adeline Gent
As a senior at Koshkonong Trails charter school, Gent said she is passionate about science and social justice, spending much of her free time working to end gun violence. Gent was a founding member of Cambridge’s March for Our Lives chapter, a local branch of a nation-wide organization devoted to gun violence prevention.
Outside of school and her social justice efforts, Gent said she enjoys reading (she recommends This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron) and spending time outdoors with her friends, family and dog.
Gent plans on attending college, where she hopes to study environmental science and climate justice.
“I am excited to take what I have learned from growing up in a rural area and make my small town proud,” Gent said.
