Cambridge School District

Cambridge School District students receive national award

Three Cambridge School District students were recognized with a national award this week honoring their academic achievements through the College Board’s National Recognition Programs.

Seniors Tyler Breunig, Adeline Gent and Jetta Gullickson were all awarded the National Rural and Small Town Award. The award is given to those living in a small or rural town in Wisconsin who scored in the top 10% on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) and have at least a 3.5 grade point average.

Tyler Breunig

Breunig
Jetta Gullickson

Gullickson
Adeline Gent

Gent

