 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story hot

Cambridge student awarded Notorious RBG Women of Tomorrow Scholarship

Adeline Gent

Gent

Adeline Gent, a Koshkonong Trails Charter School senior, was recently awarded the Notorious RBG Women of Tomorrow Scholarship by the National Honor Society of High School Scholars (NHSHSS).

The scholarship was established to recognize female scholars who have demonstrated strong leadership skills and community involvement—embodying the spirit of Ruth Bader Ginsberg (RBG) within their own communities, according to the NHSHSS.

Cambridge candlelight vigil (copy)
Buy Now

Ada Gent is pictured with Sophia Seamon in this file photo leading an anti-gun-violence vigil in Cambridge’s Veteran’s Park in Aug. 2020.

Tags

Southern Wisconsin Regional Education Reporter

Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred