Cambridge student awarded Notorious RBG Women of Tomorrow Scholarship

Adeline Gent, a Koshkonong Trails Charter School senior, was recently awarded the Notorious RBG Women of Tomorrow Scholarship by the National Honor Society of High School Scholars (NHSHSS).
The scholarship was established to recognize female scholars who have demonstrated strong leadership skills and community involvement—embodying the spirit of Ruth Bader Ginsberg (RBG) within their own communities, according to the NHSHSS.
After the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead and 17 more injured, Gent organized a walkout with a few of her peers. At the time, Gent was in middle school.
“Looking back, that one little walkout, with probably 10 kids involved, began what has now been four years of activism work,” Gent said in an email.
Gent went on to be a founding member of Cambridge’s March for Our Lives (MFOL) chapter, a local branch of a nation-wide organization devoted to gun violence prevention, her freshman year. During this time, Gent organized what she believes to be the first-ever gun violence prevention vigil in Cambridge.
During her sophomore year, Gent served on the Wisconsin State Board for MFOL and was a youth intern for Wisconsin Anti Violence Effort (WAVE). She was also hired as a member of WAVE’s Voter Registration Team. There, she called hundreds of voters, did media outreach, and was “the youngest team member by far.”
After the Robb Elementary and Buffalo, New York shootings, Gent worked with MFOL state officers to organize a protest. More than 500 participants attended, joining hundreds of sibling marches across the country.
This year, WAVE hired Gent once again to mentor the summer interns and MFOL appointed her as the Wisconsin state representative for press contacts.
While stating that the responsibility of fighting gun violence has landed on the younger generations, Gent also recognized that “this movement would not be possible without the groundwork laid decades ago by Black and brown leaders and their successors work today.”
“We are tired, but not done fighting,” Gent said. “Many gun violence prevention activists are not 18 and therefore can’t vote, so we pass the torch to adults. We are counting on you to show up for us, your kids, your grandkids, and the leaders of tomorrow.”
After high school, Gents activism will continue, as she plans to study environmental science and to pursue a career in climate justice.
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.