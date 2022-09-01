The Deerfield Community School District, along with its busing partner Go Riteway, could potentially get four electric school buses for its daily routes through a federal grant program.
The Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program, with $5 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will replace some existing school buses with zero and low-emission models over the course of five years. Through the process, the EPA is prioritizing low-income and rural school districts, which includes the Deerfield Community School District
As a priority district, the DCSD was able to apply for the first round of funding, and will be notified of the application’s outcome in October. The grants are awarded on a lottery basis and cover the cost of the buses, infrastructure and the necessary accessories such as security cameras.
“This is something that needs to be explored for the future,” Superintendent Michelle Jensen said. “We know that buses consume a lot of diesel and we’re looking to try to find ways that are more cost effective for our daily operations. This would hopefully be one new piece of changing technology for the environment that we’d like to be a part of where it might go.”
To apply, the district and its current busing company, Go Riteway, had to agree to extend its joint contract for an additional year in order to operate the electric buses for the required five years.
The potential four electric buses would be the first of their kind at Go Riteway, which operates more than 1,000 buses, according to president and CEO Bob Zanotti.
“It would be the beginning of a long term learning curve,” Zanotti said.
Go Riteway has tried alternative buses in the past, including solar powered models 10 years ago in the Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District. Solar panels in the We Energies Oak Creek solar farm were slated to power alternative buses.However, that program was not a success, Zanoti told the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent. Now, the solar panes in Oak Creek feed into the grid, which gets Go Riteway a rebate from the power company, rather than powering the buses like they were supposed to.
But, Zanotti is hopeful for the new technology.
“We have a long term relationship with them (DCSD), so we think they’re the perfect partner to work with to make this happen,” Zanotti said. “We’re really keeping our fingers crossed.”
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.