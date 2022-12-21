 Skip to main content
Deerfield Community School District middle-high $49.7 million referendum to appear on April ballot

Deerfield voters can expect to see a $50 million referendum question for a “like new” renovation of the middle high school on the April ballot.

The Deerfield Community School District board unanimously approved two resolutions Dec. 19, one to authorize the issuance of bonds not to exceed $49.7 million the other to approve the referendum election for the April ballot.

Deerfield High School seniors visited Deerfield Elementary School one last time during the annual Senior Walk. DES Students lined the back parking lot and cheered for seniors as they entered the building. Above: DHS seniors pose for one last picture at the elementary school.
Southern Wisconsin Regional Education Reporter

Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.

