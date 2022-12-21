Deerfield Community School District middle-high $49.7 million referendum to appear on April ballot

Deerfield High School seniors visited Deerfield Elementary School one last time during the annual Senior Walk. DES Students lined the back parking lot and cheered for seniors as they entered the building. Above: DHS seniors pose for one last picture at the elementary school.
Deerfield voters can expect to see a $50 million referendum question for a “like new” renovation of the middle high school on the April ballot.
The Deerfield Community School District board unanimously approved two resolutions Dec. 19, one to authorize the issuance of bonds not to exceed $49.7 million the other to approve the referendum election for the April ballot.
A survey this fall showed strong support for a referendum. Bill Foster, the founder, president and owner of independent research firm School Perceptions, estimated that the referendum is likely supported by 61% of Deerfield Community School District voters after analyzing the survey’s results.
The renovations and additions, while updating the deteriorating spaces at the middle-high school, would also allow the district to move sixth graders into the building and alleviate the space crunch in the elementary school.
“We have space constraints and issues at the elementary school, because after the elementary school was built, we started a four year old kindergarten program,” Superintendent Michelle Jensen said. “The ways that we educate kids, over the last two decades, has also changed and so we are using all of the available spaces there, including even storage rooms and teachers lounges as classroom spaces.”
The proposed “like new” renovation of the middle high school is estimated to come in at a total of $49.7 million, including a 15% contingency to plan for unknowns resulting from market changes. The price tag for district residents would be a $1.14 tax rate increase per $1,000 of equalized property value, or $228 annually on a $200,000 home.
Preliminary plans include a ground addition and an academic wing addition.
Two courtyards would also be created. These would not only add outdoor spaces for learning and lunch, but also bring natural light into previously dim spaces, Vogel Construction representatives said.
If the measure is approved by voters in April, construction would begin in phases in the late spring or early summer of 2024. The project would be tackled in phases, Vogel Construction representatives said, so the building could continue being used. The final phase would be completed before the start of the 2026-27 school year.
The community will be able to ask questions during information sessions, which are already being planned according to Jensen. She also encouraged residents to visit the district’s website for more information, including 3-D tours of some spaces that would be addressed by the potential renovation.
