Deerfield Community School District

Deerfield Community School District survey shows strong support for referendum

The Deerfield Community School District’s community survey regarding the possible April capital referendum measure to renovate the middle-high school revealed a high level of support among Deerfield residents.

After analyzing the survey results, Bill Foster, the founder, president and owner of independent research firm School Perceptions, shared that if the district went to referendum now, he believes the measure would pass.

Southern Wisconsin Regional Education Reporter

Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.

