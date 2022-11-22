Deerfield Community School District survey shows strong support for referendum

The Deerfield Community School District’s community survey regarding the possible April capital referendum measure to renovate the middle-high school revealed a high level of support among Deerfield residents.
After analyzing the survey results, Bill Foster, the founder, president and owner of independent research firm School Perceptions, shared that if the district went to referendum now, he believes the measure would pass.
Foster shared the results of the community survey, which ran earlier this fall, during a Nov. 15 presentation.
With 478 total responses, the survey had a good response rate at 23%, with similar surveys typically getting 18-20% response rates, Foster said.
The survey only included one question, meant to gauge resident support for a proposed renovation to Deerfield Middle-High School, which could potentially include the addition of a wing to the building and several courtyards.
The survey question was “Would you support a $49.7 million facilities referendum to pay for the recommended plan?”
54% of nonparent/non staff respondents said they would probably or definitely support the measure
82% of parent respondents said they would probably or definitely support the measure
83% of district staff respondents said they would probably or definitely support the measure
Based on Foster’s population assumptions, calculated with the survey respondents, the referendum is likely supported by 61% of DCSD voters. With this in mind, Foster recommended the district move forward with the plan to place the measure on the April 4, 2023 ballot.
“I would say, if the referendum were held today, for this recommended plan the CAC came up with, it would very likely be supported,” Foster said. “And if I’m a board member, I’m scratching my head and saying, ‘Well, is this good enough to put on the ballot in April to let the voters decide?’ the answer is yes—phenomenal support for what the CAC came up with.”
With the survey complete, the community group tasked with pre-referendum work, the Citizens Advisory Committee, will begin meeting again. The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the middle-high school, where the group will begin finalizing its proposal for the school board.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said the tentative plan is for the CAC to present recommendations to the board during the Dec. 5 Committee of the Whole meeting.
Currently, the proposed “like new” renovation of the middle high school is estimated to come in at a total of $49.7 million with an estimated $1.14 tax rate increase per $1,000 of equalized property value.
Preliminary plans include a ground addition and an academic wing addition, with a total of about 164,000 square feet being added to the existing structure, after some necessary demolition.
Two courtyards would also be created with one of the additions. These, Vogel Construction representatives said, would not only add outdoor spaces for learning and lunch, but also bring natural light into previously dim spaces.
Should the referendum pass, construction would begin in phases in the late spring or early summer of 2024. The project would be tackled in phases, Vogel Construction representatives said, so the building could continue being used. The final phase would be completed before the start of the 2026-27 school year.
