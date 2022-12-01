Deerfield Community School District threat behavior response policies reviewed, updated

The Deerfield Community School District has modified its behavior response policy after a Sept. 29 incident involving a threat.
The district and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office determined the threat, which was made on the popular social media website Tik Tok, to be “non-credible.”
But, the district has faced scrutiny from some community members and students, with many raising concerns that the district didn’t respond strongly enough or didn’t communicate the situation sufficiently to the public.
The district underwent a two month long review of its policies following the incident, Superintendent Michelle Jensen said, and nailed down its procedures for threat situations.
The district, Jensen said, has created a page on its website under the students and families tab with resources relating to student safety information. The page includes information about what happens when there are weather emergencies or threats as well as links to resources, such as Speak Up Speak Out Wisconsin, a Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety resource center.
“The administrative team reviewed the behavior response charts that are in the middle school high school student handbook, related to specific information regarding making threats towards others, or towards the school,” Jensen said during a Nov. 21 school board meeting. “Then in addition, we started looking at the rest of the language that was in those charts, just for clarity and wording.”
Behaviors involving threats are considered to be level two, three or four behaviors on a four-level scale, with district responses depending on the level of threat.
A level two behavior threat involves what is labeled as a transient threat, or a threat of destructive or bodily harm to others or a school that is “vague, implausible or not realistic” the handbook said. This would result in mandatory parent contact and could include in or out of school suspension with possible police contact.
A level three behavior threat involves what are called substantive threats of harm, which are typically more concrete, may have some planning, but no preparations. These actions would result in a mandatory parent meeting and an out of school suspension, depending on the severity. The student’s re-admission would be considered at a meeting and police may be contacted.
