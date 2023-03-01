Deerfield Middle-High School’s principal Brett Jacobson has announced he will leave the district at the end of this school year.
Jacobson will be headed from Deerfield to the McFarland School District, to become the McFarland High School principal for the 2023-24 school year.
The Deerfield School Board accepted Jacobson’s resignation at a Feb. 20 school board meeting. Jacobson will finish out the current school year, and start in McFarland on July 1.
Deerfield Superintendent Michelle Jensen thanked Jacobson for all his work in the district, saying he came to Deerfield during a tumultuous time.
“We greatly appreciate the time he gave us. He came in the midst of a pandemic, it was a really challenging time. He came in right away and learned how to do virtual learning like the rest of us. We thank him very very much for the time that he gave us, wish him well in McFarland,” Jensen said.
Jacobson started as the Deerfield High School principal three years ago in July 2020. Jacobson filled the shoes of longtime DHS principal Brad Johnsrud, who retired in June 2020 after ten years in the role.
Jacobson said that the position in McFarland fit with his long-term goals and plans for his family, and it was an opportunity he had to take advantage of.
“I appreciate everyone’s support, (Deerfield has) been a wonderful spot to be. The students have been phenomenal. The staff, through and through, it’s been great.”
Jacobson thanked Jensen for her mentorship and support, and said he grew during his tenure in Deerfield.
“There had to have been quite a few question marks about the young guy that applied three years ago,” Jacobson joked at the meeting.
“It was much appreciated, the mentorship that I got over the last three years. I was able to learn a ton and I think it put me in a position to be able to move onto a larger district where there might be some different duties and different responsibilities. So thank you to everybody, and it’s been a great three years, and looking forward to a great last four months,” Jacobson said.