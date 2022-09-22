Deerfield schools aim to stretch ESSER funds into next year

Deerfield Community School District administrators recommended using money from the district’s general fund to make ends meet as one-time funding dwindles and costs continue to rise.
The district will finalize the 2022-23 budget in the weeks following the annual meeting, which is in mid-October.
A balanced budget would be possible if the district were to use $450,000 of the district’s $605,000 remaining allocation of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, district business manager Doreen Treuden told the board during a Sept. 19 meeting. ESSER is a set of one-time emergency funding provided to help districts weather the COVID-19 storm.
But Treuden said she was hesitant to use the funding.
“That’s money, that when it’s gone, it’s gone,” Treuden said. “Depending on where we are with the state biennium budget … who’s to predict where our revenue limit will be or (where our) funding will be at that point in time?”
Treuden previously told the Deerfield Independent she was hoping, or “banking” on the state Legislature using some of its estimated $5 billion revenue surplus for Wisconsin schools. But the 2021-23 biennial budget allowed no per-pupil increase in K-12 spending.
“I prefer to always think that there is hope,” Treuden said. “My hope is that they don’t do what they did to us this time and not increase our revenue limit, because prices – everything’s up – transportation is up, fuel is up, salaries are up, benefits are up, everything costs more.”
In the meantime, Treuden has proposed a budget that would result in the district using $152,000 from the general fund, which supports district operations, including teacher pay and other general expenses. That fund has about $2 million, Treuden said.
The remaining $298,000 would come from the district’s ESSER funds, while the leftover $300,000 in ESSER funds will remain available to the district into the 2023-24 school year.
Some variables remain, Treuden said, meaning things could easily change.
“Again, a $152,000 deficit budget doesn’t mean that’s where we are on June 30, 2023,” Treuden emphasized. “We all know that doesn’t mean that’s where we really are when we end.”
